8th annual Stuff the Truck event planned in southern Ill.
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois dealership is teaming up with American Medical Response to host the 8th annual Stuff the Truck event. According to a release from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, it will be Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drop-off locations include:. Black Diamond...
Holiday lighting ceremony Nov. 22 in Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners will hold a Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from the city, the celebration includes carolers and refreshments. It will be start at 5 p.m. on Water Street in front of the large floodwall opening between...
Christmas exhibits open at Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas season has arrived at the Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex in Uptown Jackson. Christmas exhibits are now on display and open to visitors. The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Thursdays...
2nd food truck rally to be held during Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several food trucks are teaming up to satisfy the taste buds of hungry craft fair shoppers and more. A second Cape Food Truck Rally will be held at AC Brace Arena in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Operators...
Cleaning up the Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for volunteers. The MDC, along with those volunteering, plans to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront. This takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Harriet Tubman program at Giant City State Park
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Harriet Tubman is famous as a civil rights activist and a former slave, as well as her involvement with the Underground Railroad. In December, you can learn more about her life. On December 3, Marlene Rivero, a local first person heritage interpreter and storyteller, will teach...
