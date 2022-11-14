Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
The story behind Cadillac Williams’ dapper gameday suit
Cadillac Williams looked in the mirror and wasn’t feeling himself. The burnt orange-and-navy blue paned suit staring back at him wasn’t his style, but he tried it on anyway at the behest of his wife, Evan. The stylish INSERCH Limited Edition suit arrived from Los Angeles just days earlier, and the rule inside the Williams household was that if the outfit shipped, it had to be tried on before any final decisions were made.
Everything Cadillac Williams said about Auburn’s home finale vs. WKU on ‘Tiger Talk’
Auburn’s home finale is less than 48 hours away, as fans will file into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the last time this fall when the Tigers host Western Kentucky. Interim coach Cadillac Williams will try to make it two in a row for his alma mater after last week’s emotional and sentimental win against Texas A&M. Kickoff between the Tigers and Hilltoppers is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.
Auburn football coaching rumors: Tigers talking to 2x national champion HC
Auburn football has seen its share of believable and, well, not believable candidates tossed into the running for its vacant head coaching position — created in the wake of Bryan Harsin’s October 31 firing. Many see Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has done an admirable job filling in, leading the...
Chance Westry’s versatility on display in long-anticipated Auburn basketball debut
Bruce Pearl tried to hide his excitement, but it peeked through in subtle laughs as he smiled during his postgame press conference. Four-star freshman Chance Westry finally saw the court for Auburn following preseason knee surgery, and while the versatile 6-foot-6 newcomer played just 17 minutes in his college debut, Pearl was brimming with excitement over what Westry’s return meant for Auburn, not just against Winthrop, but what it could mean for the team moving forward this season.
Iron Bowl 2022 kickoff time announced
It's a rivalry matchup many college football fans can't wait to watch as the Alabama Crimson Tide faces off against the Auburn Tigers - and this year is no different.
Auburn football: Opelika-Auburn News swipes Bryan Harsin for lack of humility
Opelika-Auburn News deputy editor Justin Lee, a man no one can confuse with a fan of the last Auburn football coach, took a shot at currently unemployed Boise native Bryan Harsin on Twitter for his lack of humility. Harsin, of course, was fired unceremoniously on Halloween with a press release...
Alexander City, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Auburn football: Paul Finebaum says Cadillac should be candidate for HC
The Auburn football team is riding the high of a victory for the first time in quite awhile during the 2022 season after interim head coach Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to a win over the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. The Auburn football fanbase spent a good bit...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
tinyhousetalk.com
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
WTVM
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a commercial vehicle has caused a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Alabama. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on Nov. 16. Troopers say the inside southbound lane of Interstate 85 near marker in Macon County is blocked...
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
Wetumpka Herald
New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000
Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
montgomeryindependent.com
City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League
The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
WSFA
Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
WTVM
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash in Russell County has left one person dead. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., on November 14, a crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. 59-year-old Cindy Deal was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 p.m. It...
ALEA: Single-vehicle crash results in Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, cause a lane closure inside the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 32-mile marker in Macon County. The crash occurred on Wednesday and is currently under investigation by the ALEA. Authorities say the closure will remain in place […]
