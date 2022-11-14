ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

WNYT

Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County

Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Lodging house in Worcester’s Main South, site of 47 police incidents since July, shut down by city

A lodging house in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood, which has seen 47 police incidents since July 1, was denied a license by the city’s License Commission on Thursday. New Life LLC, a Burlington-based company, purchased the lodging house at 20 King St. over the summer. While neighbors said the site had been a problem for a long time, they had hope that new owners would make a positive change; instead, things began to get worse.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police warn of scams targeting the elderly

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is warning residents about scams targetting the elderly. Police said that a person, impersonating a public utility worker, was walking the High Street area asking to take photos of elderly individuals debit cards. The suspect then is alleged to have used that...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Police issue scam alert over utility worker impersonator

SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department says an individual is preying on the city’s older adults by posing as a utility worker and asking to photograph their debit cards. Police said a resident made a report to the Police Department Wednesday describing a person impersonating a public utility worker who was in the High Street area and allegedly used the using the debit card information to make withdrawals or online transactions.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police locate missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police has located a teenager that had been reported missing. They said that on Friday, 14-year-old Reilah Kingara ran away from her home on Roosevelt Avenue. She reportedly left a note behind indicating that she was leaving. “Her family moved to this area about three...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outages in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power on Llewellyn Drive. This is due to a branch falling down in the area. Crews expect power to be back on later Wednesday morning. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Body recovered from Chicopee River near Water St. in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have launched an unattended death investigation after they recovered a body from the Chicopee River near Water Street in Indian Orchard Tuesday morning. According to Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 300-block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police

Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

