Body recovered from Holyoke canal
A body was recovered from the canal in Holyoke Thursday morning.
Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County
Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
As mortgage rates rise, Pioneer Valley home sales fall 20% in October
SPRINGFIELD — The number of single-family homes sold in the Pioneer Valley fell 20% last month as mortgage rates rose and inventory of homes for sale fell, according to a report Thursday by the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley. Just 462 homes sold in October 2022 in the three...
Lodging house in Worcester’s Main South, site of 47 police incidents since July, shut down by city
A lodging house in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood, which has seen 47 police incidents since July 1, was denied a license by the city’s License Commission on Thursday. New Life LLC, a Burlington-based company, purchased the lodging house at 20 King St. over the summer. While neighbors said the site had been a problem for a long time, they had hope that new owners would make a positive change; instead, things began to get worse.
Springfield Police warn of scams targeting the elderly
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is warning residents about scams targetting the elderly. Police said that a person, impersonating a public utility worker, was walking the High Street area asking to take photos of elderly individuals debit cards. The suspect then is alleged to have used that...
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge ranked one of the best restaurants in Western Mass., Open Table says
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, one of Springfield’s newest restaurants and sit-down lounge scenes known for its smooth vibes, creative food options, jazz legend-themed drinks and live performances from local artists, was ranked as one of the top 10 restaurants in Western Mass. Open Table, an online reservation service, placed...
Police investigating shots fired at Wilbraham home
Wilbraham police are investigating after shots were fired in the Dipping Hole Road area early Thursday morning.
Auction of Agawam banquet house Chez Josef postponed with bankruptcy filing
AGAWAM — The owners of Chez Josef filed Tuesday for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, delaying the planned foreclosure auction of the shuttered banquet house and its thousands of left-behind dishes, baking sheets, furniture and wedding bric-a-brac. The auction is now set for Jan. 18, 2023, said Paul W. Scheer,...
Springfield Police issue scam alert over utility worker impersonator
SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department says an individual is preying on the city’s older adults by posing as a utility worker and asking to photograph their debit cards. Police said a resident made a report to the Police Department Wednesday describing a person impersonating a public utility worker who was in the High Street area and allegedly used the using the debit card information to make withdrawals or online transactions.
Springfield Police locate missing teenager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police has located a teenager that had been reported missing. They said that on Friday, 14-year-old Reilah Kingara ran away from her home on Roosevelt Avenue. She reportedly left a note behind indicating that she was leaving. “Her family moved to this area about three...
Body found in river off Water Street in Indian Orchard
Springfield Police were called to Water Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city after receiving a call about a body in the water.
Free Covid-19 vaccine, dinner, and $75 gift card offered at the Chicopee Senior Center
The Chicopee Council on Aging is hosting its free Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
Power outages in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power on Llewellyn Drive. This is due to a branch falling down in the area. Crews expect power to be back on later Wednesday morning. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
Body recovered from Chicopee River near Water St. in Indian Orchard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have launched an unattended death investigation after they recovered a body from the Chicopee River near Water Street in Indian Orchard Tuesday morning. According to Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 300-block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m....
34th Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler returns to Better Living Center
Even Santa plans to do a little Christmas shopping this weekend at the 34th Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler when he isn’t busy visiting good little boys and girls at the annual craft fest. Held in the Better Living Center on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West...
Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police
Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
