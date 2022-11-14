Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Crash on I-80 in Sparks narrows traffic to one lane
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Three vehicles were involved in a collision on westbound Interstate 80 between Pyramid Way and Rock Boulevard, narrowing traffic to the right lane on Thursday night. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a car hauler. All vehicles pulled to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
KOLO TV Reno
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - NOV. 17 UPDATE: Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi truck suffered a medical event and crashed into a wall Wednesday night. A westbound lane of Interstate 80 was blocked near Vista Boulevard following the crash just before 5: 30 p.m. Troopers remained on scene until at least midnight investigating the incident.
KOLO TV Reno
$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver
A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
KOLO TV Reno
Teen attacked by mountain lion in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 14-year-old girl was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog in south Reno. Officials with the Nevada Department of Wildlife say the attack happened on Nov. 10 on Terry Way in the foothills of south Reno. Department of Wildlife officials say the circumstances...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Confirm Fatality in Crash on Westbound I-80 near Vista
(November 16, 2022) Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a fatality on westbound I-80 near the Vista Blvd. exit in Sparks earlier this evening. Lanes are blocked. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They say the crash involved a commercial vehicle and one person did die on...
2news.com
Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
KOLO TV Reno
Wobble Before You Gobble Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is fast approaching. How about starting the holiday off with an energizing run? There’s still time to sign up for the annual Wobble Before You Gobble. The 5K/10K event kicks off in downtown Reno Thanksgiving morning and takes participants through nearby parks. It also benefits The Children’s Cabinet.
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit climbing team turns 10
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local non-profit climbing team is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Sierra Climbing Team (SCT) was started in 2012 and teaches kids how to climb at Basecamp at The Whitney Peak. “I’d originally been climbing at our recreation center. They didn’t really have grades there,...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly Closes
The company, which had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has permanently shuttered one of its remaining 90-plus restaurants. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Sizzler.com, and RGI.com.
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
Foot Locker Opens Distribution Center in Reno
Foot Locker Inc. has opened a new distribution center in Reno, Nevada. The 465,000 square foot center will serve more than 300 stores on the West Coast, process more than 20 million units and employ 200 full-time workers. The center, which will be Foot Locker’s second largest in the US, represents a more than $40 million investment and will help cut down shipping times in the region by more than 50%, Foot Locker said. “The opening of this new distribution center is an important milestone moment for Foot Locker,” said Mary Dillon, president and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. “As we continue to...
KOLO TV Reno
Pet of the Week
Many signs in Reno have already been removed. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production. Updated: 17 hours ago. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production.
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
Comments / 9