torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Detroit News
General Motors agrees to buy nickel sulfate from Vale to power EVs
General Motors Co. agreed to buy nickel supplies from Vale SA as a surge in demand for electric vehicles spurs automakers to secure access to battery metals. GM committed to buy battery-grade nickel sulfate equal to 25,000 metric tons of contained nickel per year from Vale Canada’s proposed plant east of Montreal, the Brazilian mining company said Thursday in a statement. The supply would be enough to help build approximately 350,000 EVs a year. Vale says it will begin deliveries to GM in the second half of 2026.
Autoblog
2022 L.A. Auto Show Live Updates: New Toyota Prius, Subaru Impreza, Genesis X Convertible and more
Welcome to the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, which is shaping up to be a memorable one. Toyota will unveil the next generation of the Prius, and a new Subaru Impreza will also debut. We’ll get to see the Porsche 911 Dakar, and the new Honda Accord and Pilot. Lucid will have its new Air trims on hand, and has some news about its Project Gravity SUV. All the while, the Autoblog staff will be on hand throughout the event, interviewing industry experts and getting up close and personal with all the new vehicles on display.
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Detroit News
Tesla tells US of new fatal crashes involving automated driving
Tesla Inc. disclosed to US regulators two new fatal crashes involving automated driver-assist systems, bringing its total to 16 since the government required carmakers to begin submitting data on such accidents in June 2021. The new crashes, both involving Tesla Model 3 vehicles, were reported between Sept. 15 and Oct....
Detroit News
Howes: Amid recession worries, automakers emerge as bright spot
The University of Michigan’s annual economic outlook came out Thursday, cautioning that headwinds of high energy prices, slowing manufacturing and rising interest rates are undeniable and could combine to create a mild recession next year. One driver of renewed growth is likely to come from a historically unlikely place,...
Autoblog
Vespa's most powerful scooter unveiled to put dolce vita on fast-forward
Piaggio's Vespa sub-brand has introduced its most powerful scooter to date. Worthy of the GTV nameplate, the two-wheeler packs more power than many classic economy cars and a head-turning design that ensures it stands out even in cities where scooters are everywhere. Vespa borrowed the GTV designation from the car...
teslarati.com
Tesla investors get a “window of opportunity” amid Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
On Monday, November 14, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock closed at $190.95, 2.56% down compared to the previous close at $195.97. However, Morgan Stanley believes the decline in TSLA’s share price over the past few weeks may not be all bad for Tesla investors. Tesla stock has been dropping lately....
tipranks.com
Tesla Stock: Low Sentiment Could Create a Big Opportunity for Investors, Says Morgan Stanley
Tesla’s (TSLA) ascent to ‘tera-cap’ status has been built on several factors. Supported by a favorable economic backdrop, investors could see the company’s core EV and energy storage businesses as built to ride – or indeed, lead – a rising secular trend. Then, of course, at the front of it all stands Elon Musk, the headline hogging Super-CEO to whom the rules of normal business behavior do not apply.
fox56news.com
EVgo network woos Tesla drivers with “seamless” charging
EVgo is looking to woo Tesla drivers away from the automaker’s Supercharger network by emphasizing a “seamless” experience rivaling what it provides. The Tesla Plus Promo program is open to all Tesla drivers—including newcomers and those who already have an EVgo account—through December 31, 2022, according to an EVgo press release. It gives Tesla drivers a three-month free trial of the EVgo Plus subscription program, which includes lower charging rates and free reservations at certain charging sites.
