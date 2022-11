GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since taking the seat as principal of Southwest Guilford High School in 2020, Dr. Angela Monell has been actively working to reverse a nationwide statistic that has impacted students at her school. Monell is not your average principal. She knows her students well, and they all have their own special bond […]

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 6 MINUTES AGO