Terry Butcher: 'Qatar World Cup should have been stopped'
Nations should have announced a boycott of World Cup 2022 in Qatar when it was announced, a former England captain has said. Terry Butcher, who was capped 77 times for the Three Lions, has spoken about the highs and lows of playing in the tournament. "There's lots of issues around...
BBC vs ITV offers World Cup sub-plot after all-star casts unveiled
The moments that define a World Cup are not always entirely dictated by what happens on the pitch. The words used to describe the great goals can often stick with fans and enhance the memory further. Think Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic strike for hosts South Africa against Mexico in 2010. “Goal Bafana Bafana, goal for South Africa, goal for all Africa,” screamed Peter Drury.Not only the immediate words or silence surrounding the goals, but the familiarity with those in the booth. The chemistry, anecdotes and jokes at the right time, all of which can be crucial to the enjoyment of...
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
LONDON (AP) — Britain faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran, which all use coercion, intimidation and even violence on foreign soil to pursue their interests, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence chief said Wednesday. Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, added to mounting warnings from British authorities about Russia’s aggression and China’s growing assertiveness. But he singled out Iran as the state “which most frequently crosses into terrorism,” saying U.K authorities have uncovered at least 10 “potential threats” this year to “kidnap or even kill British or U.K.-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.” He said Iran’s intelligence services “are prepared to take reckless action” against opponents, both on Western soil and by luring people to Iran. Last week, the U.K. government summoned Tehran’s top diplomat in London for a dressing-down, accusing the Islamic republic of threatening journalists working in Britain. U.K-based Farsi-language satellite news channel Iran International said British police had warned two of its journalists about “an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.”
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Harry Brown 'proud' of brother Jack's impact on game
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2021 Final - England v France. Venue: Manchester Central Date: Friday, 18 November Time: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Great Britain wheelchair basketball...
World Cup 2022: Qatar plans beer U-turn as countdown to kick-off continues – live
Join Will Unwin for the latest news from Qatar prior to the big kick-off on Sunday
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
UK prime minister tells G20 press conference he did not discuss deal at his first meeting with Joe Biden
Russian anger as UN calls for reparations over invasion of Ukraine
Russia has angrily rejected international calls for it to pay for war damage it has inflicted in Ukraine. It comes after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution saying Russia should face the consequences of its actions, including paying reparations. General Assembly resolutions carry symbolic weight, but do not have...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as controversial tournament draws near
Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
Five charts that will shape the UK’s autumn statement
Jeremy Hunt will announce plans to cut government borrowing in Thursday’s autumn statement with the economy on the brink of recession and inflation at the highest rate in four decades. Reshaping the Treasury’s tax and spending plans after Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget, the chancellor is expected to announce tax...
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
What awaits Brittney Griner in Russian penal colony?
US basketball player Brittney Griner has been sent to a Russian penal colony in a remote region south-east of Moscow to serve a nine-year jail term for illegal drug possession. She joins tens of thousands of Russian women behind bars - and no-one knows how long she will serve, as the US is keen to organise a prisoner-swap to release her.
World Cup 2022: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad with leg injury
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the...
Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement promises ‘big bang’ deregulation
Chancellor hopes to emulate Thatcher’s chancellor Nigel Lawson with bonfire of red tape, but move had its critics
James Maddison savours ‘pinch-me moments’ after getting England call | David Hytner
Leicester midfielder was ‘preparing for the worst’ when Gareth Southgate rang and told him he was in his World Cup squad
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Predicting the USMNT matches in Qatar with a clear path to the knockout stage
The World Cup is almost here and despite worries about how the United States will perform, the team will still have high expectations after making it to the round of 16 in both the 2010 and 2014 editions of the tournament prior to the disappointing absence from Russia in 2018. But despite struggling at times, this United States squad comes into the World Cup with a pretty good record in tournament play defeating Mexico to win both the Nations League and Gold Cup. The tune-up friendlies in September against Japan and Saudi Arabia weren't pretty, but seven players who were in the squad against Saudi Arabia on September 27 won't be in the squad when things kick off against Wales on November 21.
ESPN
No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says president
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of €1.23 billion ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of €274 million.
Australia v England: Jos Buttler - 'competitive juices' will stir in ODI series
Venue: Adelaide Oval Date: Thursday, 17 November Time: 03:20 GMT. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Captain Jos Buttler says England's "competitive juices will get...
