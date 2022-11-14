ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Bass, first Black woman in LA mayor post, confronts fed-up city

Winning the tight race to become the first female and first Black female mayor of Los Angeles was a tough fight for Karen Bass. Now comes the harder job of uniting a city confronting a racism scandal, worsening homelessness crisis and rising crime rates. Bass, a six-term Democratic congresswoman, won...
smobserved.com

Are the Democrats Losing Their Amazing Lead in California, even in Santa Monica?

November 17, 2022 - Democrats won big in statewide offices in the November 8 election in California as was expected, but the lead by which they are winning is closer than in 2018. Races for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and controller are all tighter this year than four years ago. The numbers below are from unofficial election results posted on the Secretary of State website on November 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine

In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
IRVINE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lancaster, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster California. There are several activities to keep the whole family entertained in Lancaster. Many parks offer activities for children, while others provide athletic facilities. Skytower Park, Tierra Bonita Park, and American Heroes Park are just some of the many public parks that are available in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fox5ny.com

Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s lost phone

LONG BEACH, Calif. - One passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight is lucky to have their cell phone back, after receiving help from the plane’s captain and employees. According to the major airline company, employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a customer’s phone was left behind after a flight was already boarded and pushed back from the gate.
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Holstege retakes lead over Wallis in State Assembly race

Update: 7:45 PM Christy Holstege has retaken the lead over Greg Wallis after Riverside County released its election results. The 47th State Assembly district will represent parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Wallis gained a slight lead when San Bernardino County released its results, however, Holstege retook it when Riverside County updates its vote The post Holstege retakes lead over Wallis in State Assembly race appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Measure ULA supporters declare victory, 'mansion tax' poised to pass

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the "mansion tax," declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that...
