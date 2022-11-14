Vladimir Putin has lost more than 83,400 Russian troops in the war in Ukraine, according to Kyiv. The Ukrainian army updated its daily tally of enemy soldiers killed by 350 on Friday.It came as UK intelligence suggested Russian forces were reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, suggesting Moscow feared more losses.Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the British ministry of defence said.“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting...

