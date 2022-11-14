ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Diego Channel

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations announced the extension of a...
San Diego Channel

How a Kherson orphanage hid Ukrainian children from Russians

A middle-aged man shuffles through Kherson’s central square — just another face in a war weary crowd. He walks like a man who has endured a brutal occupation — like everyone here. As he passed a line of people waiting for aid, a woman called out — "en-heroy," meaning "you’re a hero."
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin has lost 83,400 troops during war, Kyiv claims

Vladimir Putin has lost more than 83,400 Russian troops in the war in Ukraine, according to Kyiv. The Ukrainian army updated its daily tally of enemy soldiers killed by 350 on Friday.It came as UK intelligence suggested Russian forces were reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, suggesting Moscow feared more losses.Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the British ministry of defence said.“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting...
San Diego Channel

Speaker Pelosi to no longer lead House Democratic caucus, will remain in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will no longer lead the House's Democratic caucus, one day after Republicans clinched the majority following last week’s midterm election. Pelosi made the announcement from the floor of the House on Thursday. She added that she will continue serving in Congress. Pelosi...
AFP

Iran protesters set fire to Khomeini's ancestral home: images

Protesters in Iran have set on fire the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini two months into the anti-regime protest movement, images showed on Friday. They were fuelled by anger over the obligatory headscarf for women imposed by Khomeini but have turned into a movement calling for an end to the Islamic republic itself.

