Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Channel
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations announced the extension of a...
San Diego Channel
How a Kherson orphanage hid Ukrainian children from Russians
A middle-aged man shuffles through Kherson’s central square — just another face in a war weary crowd. He walks like a man who has endured a brutal occupation — like everyone here. As he passed a line of people waiting for aid, a woman called out — "en-heroy," meaning "you’re a hero."
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin has lost 83,400 troops during war, Kyiv claims
Vladimir Putin has lost more than 83,400 Russian troops in the war in Ukraine, according to Kyiv. The Ukrainian army updated its daily tally of enemy soldiers killed by 350 on Friday.It came as UK intelligence suggested Russian forces were reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, suggesting Moscow feared more losses.Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the British ministry of defence said.“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting...
Hopes for workers’ legacy fade after ‘deafening silence’ from Qataris
The trade union leading attempts to improve conditions for migrant workers in Qatar has warned that a positive World Cup legacy is unlikely
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
San Diego Channel
Speaker Pelosi to no longer lead House Democratic caucus, will remain in Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will no longer lead the House's Democratic caucus, one day after Republicans clinched the majority following last week’s midterm election. Pelosi made the announcement from the floor of the House on Thursday. She added that she will continue serving in Congress. Pelosi...
Iran protesters set fire to Khomeini's ancestral home: images
Protesters in Iran have set on fire the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini two months into the anti-regime protest movement, images showed on Friday. They were fuelled by anger over the obligatory headscarf for women imposed by Khomeini but have turned into a movement calling for an end to the Islamic republic itself.
Biden administration says Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration ruled on Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancee.
Comments / 0