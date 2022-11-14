Read full article on original website
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Don't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team
The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
NBC Sports
49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
Pat McAfee Tells Bill Cowher to ‘Shut the F--- Up,’ Calls Joe Thomas a ‘Puppet’
McAfee doesn’t hold back while calling out Jeff Saturday critics.
NFL world reacts to hilarious ‘injury’ in Titans-Packers game
Trailing 14-6 in the third quarter of their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were going up-tempo. But before the Packers tried to convert a third-and-11, they were held up. The issue? Tennessee’s nose tackle, Teair Turt was on the ground, nursing an injury. At Read more... The post NFL world reacts to hilarious ‘injury’ in Titans-Packers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
Carolina brings in another quarterback.
NBC Sports
Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet
Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
NBC Sports
Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady
Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
Sporting News
XFL Draft tracker: Live results, complete picks list, rosters for 2023 football league reboot
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
ClutchPoints
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking
ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
NBC Sports
How important is Jets game for Patriots? This stat sums it up
It's too early in the season to call any game a "must-win." But if the New England Patriots want to make the postseason, they could really use a victory Sunday. The Patriots enter their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets at 5-4, good for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot if the season ended today. They're last in the AFC East, however, trailing the Jets (6-3), Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (7-3).
NBC Sports
Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment
While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
