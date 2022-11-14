ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team

The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello

Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to hilarious ‘injury’ in Titans-Packers game

Trailing 14-6 in the third quarter of their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were going up-tempo. But before the Packers tried to convert a third-and-11, they were held up. The issue? Tennessee’s nose tackle, Teair Turt was on the ground, nursing an injury. At Read more... The post NFL world reacts to hilarious ‘injury’ in Titans-Packers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet

Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady

Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking

ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
CLEMSON, SC
NBC Sports

How important is Jets game for Patriots? This stat sums it up

It's too early in the season to call any game a "must-win." But if the New England Patriots want to make the postseason, they could really use a victory Sunday. The Patriots enter their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets at 5-4, good for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot if the season ended today. They're last in the AFC East, however, trailing the Jets (6-3), Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (7-3).
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment

While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...

