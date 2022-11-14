ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno Is Suffering Burn Injuries After Car Caught Fire

Jay Leno is recovering from burns after one of his cars went up in flames.

He told "Extra" on Monday, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

TMZ was first to report that the comedian was at his L.A. garage when a car caught fire without warning. Sources tell the site Jay was burned on the left side of his face, but his eye and ear were not penetrated.

Leno is being treated at the Grossman Burn Center.

Earlier today, news broke that the 72-year-old had reportedly suffered a “serious medical emergency.”

People magazine obtained an email announcing the comedian was forced to miss a financial conference called Forum 2022 in Las Vegas on Sunday due to a health problem.

The Financial Brand reportedly sent a message to attendees that said, "His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

