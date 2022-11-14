Vehicle with bullet holes being investigated on South Avenue in Toledo

Toledo police are in the 1700 block of South Avenue on Monday afternoon where they responded to a report of a possible shooting.

Toledo police could not confirm whether anyone was wounded.

Police, who responded to a call at about 1:15 p..m., were looking at a vehicle, parked along the curb, that appeared to have several bullet holes in it.

Though circumstances were not immediately known, the scene is situated across from Highland Park and just east of Toronto Avenue.

Police, who declined comment at the scene, were interviewing people in the area to get more information.

