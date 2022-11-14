ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City disputes 'security failure' claim of unsecured tax documents reported by former Toledo auditor

Members of Toledo City Council have raised concerns that over the summer multiple boxes of city of Toledo tax documents, including tax returns and tax refund forms, were left in an unsecured area of a mailroom on the 19th floor of One Government Center.

Toledo city officials however dispute that claim, according to a statement released Monday from city spokesman Gretchen DeBacker.

“The documents are still secured safely in a locked room. The storage of tax documents is required for six years,” she said.

The situation began in June, when Toledo City Auditor Jake Jaksetic, who is currently on a paid 30-day job suspension, discovered an alleged security breach after he observed a member of the city’s tax division moving the boxes into a room, which he found he could access with his office key.

Internal documents obtained by The Blade indicate that upon learning that he could access the room, Mr. Jaksetic sent a letter to councilmen George Sarantou and Katie Moline, the chairman and vice chairman of Toledo City Council’s Finance Committee, respectively, alerting them of the issue and the city’s alleged failure to properly secure the room.

“I have no way of knowing how many individuals would have a key that would unlock that door,” Mr. Jaksetic wrote in a letter to Mr. Sarantou and Ms. Moline. “Both of you are well aware of the personal information contained on these documents and I need not educate either of you on the dangers of identity theft.”

Calling it an “extreme internal control and security failure,” Ms. Moline then notified Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz of the breach in an email, which she also sent to Deputy Mayor Karen Poore and other members of the administration.

Ms. Moline noted that the documents contained potentially sensitive information such as personal identification details, federal identification numbers, and private business information. She also said that because several city staff have the same access key as Mr. Jaksetic, it remained unknown how many individuals could have access to that vulnerable information.

“Storage of sensitive documentation for which the city of Toledo is responsible should be of utmost importance,” Ms. Moline wrote. “We need to ensure that we have internal controls in place to protect the integrity of these documents and prevent losses. The security of these documents and who has access to these documents needs to be addressed immediately.”

According to city officials, Mr. Jaksetic didn’t find the security breach, but rather “caused it.”

Mr. Jaksetic has not been available for comment. A telephone message was left for him Monday.

Administration update

Ms. DeBacker contends in her statement that the alleged breach in question occurred only when Mr. Jaksetic “went into the locked office where the documents were stored. An office he does not work in and should have no access to. His entry into the locked office is the very breach he complained about.”

After learning that Mr. Jaksetic did get access to the room, Ms. Moline asked that the documents be moved to a secure location and that those with access to the area be identified. To ensure that no documents were stolen or copied, she requested an evaluation of the situation as well as proper remediation as needed. She also asked that those responsible for the breach be disciplined, and that internal control procedures to secure sensitive documentations be established and enforced.

In response to Ms. Moline’s request, Melanie Campbell, Toledo’s acting city finance director, said that the boxes were moved to a purchasing division storage room on the 19th floor to “accommodate office space needs for diversity and inclusion staff” and that the room would be immediately secured.

“Lock replacement will be completed this afternoon,” Ms. Campbell wrote on June 13.

But on July 14, more than four weeks after Ms. Campbell said the situation would be taken care of, Ms. Moline checked the door using a key accessible to members of council, and discovered that she was again able to access the room. She then issued a more strongly worded email to Mr. Kapszukiewicz and his administration.

“To my extreme disappointment, shock and displeasure, this key was able to open the door. The room still contained multiple boxes of sensitive tax documents, as they were labeled,” Ms. Moline wrote. “Again, this is an extreme internal control and security failure. And what is worse is that there does not seem to be the care necessary to ensure the security of taxpayers personal and financial information. Why has this not been fixed? Who is responsible for such a serious failure? Why was a member of council seemingly lied to about having this issue resolved? Why has NO additional follow-up on the sensitive internal control matters occurred?”

The lock on the room was then secured, but Ms. Moline said she has never received a response to her questions regarding the follow-up steps she requested.

Access issue

Ms. DeBacker said that the locks were in fact changed after Ms. Moline first raised the issue on June 13, and that the auditor later gained access to the locked room without permission from staff or building management because he had acquired a “master key.”

In addition, an investigation took place to determine key access and the locks were changed again, Ms. DeBacker said.

Also after Mr. Jaksetic accessed the room again in July, the mayor inquired as to whether Toledo police should be notified of a “criminal trespassing” offense.

“Anyhow, even though the master key is to be returned to the port authority, the fact that it is a crime for an unauthorized person to enter that room is likely the bigger concern,” the mayor wrote in a July 19 email to city officials and councilmen Moline, Sarantou and City Council President Matt Cherry.

The city is working with the Lucas County Port Authority to develop a plan to re-key all doors that opened with master keys to ensure spaces were safe for all employees and important resident information remained secure, Ms. DeBacker said.

“Moving forward, only authorized personnel will have master keys to spaces within the building. And, it continues to be the case that only Tax Department personnel have a key to gain entry into tax document storage areas,” Ms. DeBacker said in her statement.

An ordinance before Toledo City Council seeks to pay for that re-key expense. The proposal calls for the expenditure of approximately $50,000 to “re-key” the entrances to all city offices at One Government Center. At the Nov. 9 meeting, however, council voted to move the legislation to the Toledo City Council Finance and Oversight Committee so that city administration could address the security concerns regarding sensitive documents, Ms. Moline said Monday.

As far as who had access to the room and if there was a risk, Ms. Moline contends that it did in fact occur and that the tax documents were left in an unsecure location.

“All I know is that the two keys I witnessed that could unlock the door in June — city council’s key and the auditor’s key — were also able to unlock the door in July, hence my conclusion of again reiterating my concern and frustration with the administration,” Ms. Moline said.

The city is responsible for protecting such classified information and for keeping it secure and the auditor was doing his job if he alerted his supervisors after conducting a test because he saw something unusual, she said.

“I wanted to get straight to the bottom of it and solve the problem and do the right thing and it’s so unfortunate that all of these distractions and red herrings are coming up after the fact because there was a complete failure by the administration to ensure that they followed the law and kept those documents secure,” Ms. Moline said.

Keeping tax documents in an unsecured room is a violation of Ohio law, which says only the tax administrator should have access to such confidential information. The law states, in part, “no person shall access or disclose such information except in accordance with a proper judicial order or in connection with the performance of that person's official duties or the official business of the municipal corporation.”

Mr. Jaksetic works as an “at will” employee and serves at the direction of Toledo City Council.

On Nov. 1, council voted to suspend Mr. Jaksetic for 30 days, citing “poor performance” and behavior “unbecoming of the office he holds.”

Since that action, Mr. Kapszukiewicz has instructed his staff not to meet one-on-one with members of council. His directive stems from his displeasure with Mr. Jaksetic, whom he said makes his staff “feel unsafe” and “fear for their lives.”

