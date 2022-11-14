ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jay Leno ‘in good humor’ after suffering serious burns in car fire

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLND4_0jATPKdm00

( KTLA ) — Jay Leno is being treated for serious burns after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.

According to TMZ , the former “Tonight Show” host was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his cars burst into flames, seemingly inexplicably. Sources told the entertainment site that the left side of Leno’s face was burned but that the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear.”

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to Variety .

Jay Leno talks ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ with Dayna Devon

News of Leno’s accident comes after multiple reports say he pulled out of a Las Vegas appearance at the last minute Sunday due to a “very serious medical emergency.” He was set to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the email sent to attendees of the conference. People obtained the email on Monday.

Biden clocks 118 mph but loses drag race against Colin Powell’s son on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight,” the email read.

The comedian is recovering at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

In a statement to Nexstar’s KTLA, the hospital said Leno “is in stable condition” and receiving treatment for his face and hands. He is also “in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well-wishes and he wants to let everyone know he’s doing well and that he’s in the ‘best burn center in the United States.’”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns

Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Outsider.com

Jay Leno Suffers ‘Very Serious Medical Emergency’

Over the weekend, Jay Leno was forced to cancel an appearance in Las Vegas due to a very serious medical emergency. According to PEOPLE, the former late night talk show host ended up canceling his appearance at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas. An email about the circumstance reads, “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS San Francisco

Jay Leno burned in car fire at Burbank garage

Comedian and former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno was believed to be undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank.Reportedly one of Leno's vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to the website, Leno suffered burns on the left side of his face, but his eyes and ears were not damaged.Leno, 72, was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for treatment, the website reported. Officials at the hospital issued a statement following the incident, which read: "Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition...
BURBANK, CA
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery

Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News. Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.
People

Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car

"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider.  On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami.  "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald.  As he descended to get...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Popculture

Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash

The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
NEVADA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy