Drag-Superstar Jackie Beat talks all about her new show ‘Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist’

Jackie Beat joins us to talk all about her new show and how parody and making people laugh is her thing.

“Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist” can be found on OUTtv now.

This Segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5 P.M. on November 11. 2022.

