Drag-Superstar Jackie Beat talks all about her new show ‘Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist’
Jackie Beat joins us to talk all about her new show and how parody and making people laugh is her thing.
“Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist” can be found on OUTtv now.
This Segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5 P.M. on November 11. 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0