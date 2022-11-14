Bob Hearts Abishola's Folake Olowofoyeku On Her Longtime Struggle With Endometriosis – Exclusive Interview

Read full article on original website
Sharon Stone Tells Female Fans To Always ‘Check Again’ Following Misdiagnosis
The 64-year-old actress, Sharon Stone, told her fans via her Instagram about her health issues and what she went through. She advised women especially to always get a second opinion when it comes to their health and bodies. “Ladies in particular: Don’t get blown off. GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life,” the Basic Instinct actress wrote on Instagram.
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
The Twins Who Were Saved After Being Sold Online by Their Mother
Judith and Alan KilshawImage: Birmingham Post and Mail. To fulfill her dying ex-husband's final request, a lady who bought twins online has said she hopes to be reunited with them.
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace Newmaker
Beautiful little 10-year-old Candace Elizabeth Newmaker had a difficult childhood right from the beginning. She came from a family that not only struggled with poverty but she and her siblings would be taken away from their parents due to neglect. Everything was supposed to get better when she was adopted by a woman named Jeane Elizabeth Newmaker. But according to Jeane, Candace wasn’t the child she thought she was adopting. She claimed Candace was defiant and mischievous and completely distant from her. Instead of getting her any kind of real help, Jeane thought the new mother and daughter would best be connected through a rebirthing ceremony. Only the ceremony didn’t go as planned, and 10-year-old Candace wouldn’t walk out of it alive.
Twitter Users Resort To Memes, Say #RIP To Troubled Platform After Resignations
The posts poured in after hundreds of Twitter employees resigned from the company on Thursday.
UK readers: share your tips for celebrating Christmas on a budget
We’d like to hear about how you’re keeping costs of presents, dinner and get-togethers down this year
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Tells His Story Of Hope After His Brother's Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis – Exclusive Interview
Longtime "Star Trek" star and director Jonathan Frakes shared the story of his brother's pancreatic cancer diagnosis and his work for greater awareness.
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
The American Medical Association Weighs In On The Daylight Saving Versus Standard Time Debate
The U.S. Senate recently voted in favor of permanent Daylight Saving Time. Now, the AMA is weighing in on the matter. Read on to find out where they stand.
A scorching hot take on why younger people say 'no problem' instead of 'you're welcome.'
This slam on cashiers turned into a masterclass on gratitude.
