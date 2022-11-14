ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Bob Hearts Abishola's Folake Olowofoyeku On Her Longtime Struggle With Endometriosis – Exclusive Interview

By Erica Brooke Gordon
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Sharon Stone Tells Female Fans To Always ‘Check Again’ Following Misdiagnosis

The 64-year-old actress, Sharon Stone, told her fans via her Instagram about her health issues and what she went through. She advised women especially to always get a second opinion when it comes to their health and bodies. “Ladies in particular: Don’t get blown off. GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life,” the Basic Instinct actress wrote on Instagram.
bookriot.com

These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
KENTUCKY STATE
Nik

A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace Newmaker

Beautiful little 10-year-old Candace Elizabeth Newmaker had a difficult childhood right from the beginning. She came from a family that not only struggled with poverty but she and her siblings would be taken away from their parents due to neglect. Everything was supposed to get better when she was adopted by a woman named Jeane Elizabeth Newmaker. But according to Jeane, Candace wasn’t the child she thought she was adopting. She claimed Candace was defiant and mischievous and completely distant from her. Instead of getting her any kind of real help, Jeane thought the new mother and daughter would best be connected through a rebirthing ceremony. Only the ceremony didn’t go as planned, and 10-year-old Candace wouldn’t walk out of it alive.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy