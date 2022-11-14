ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

VAREX IMAGING (. VREX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
BlackRock TCP (TCPC) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th

BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Ezcorp (EZPW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

EZPW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.36%. A...
Fidus Investment (FDUS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FDUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.43%. A...
The Shyft Group (SHYF) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SHYF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A...
Dole (DOLE) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

DOLE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 55.56%. A...
RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

RGCO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 87.50%....
Liberty Media (FWONK) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

FWONK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 93.75%. A...
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates

CPRT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.27%. A...
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ATUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -44.12%. A...
NuVasive (NUVA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Cut

NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents for third-quarter 2022, up 68.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and European medical device regulation, among others. GAAP loss...
Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates

VINP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this investments platform would post...
Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

CPA - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 and rose significantly year over year. Revenues of $809.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $816.2 million but improved year over year on the back of passenger revenues.
BellRing Brands (BRBR) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

BRBR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.90%. A...
Embraer (ERJ) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

ERJ - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per American Depository Share (“ADS”), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents per ADS. Moreover, the bottom line declined 27.8% from the 18 cents per ADS reported in the prior-year quarter. Total Revenues. Embraer’s third-quarter...
Incyte's (INCY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

INCY - Free Report) earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter of 2022. However, the company’s lead drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), continues to witness growth in patient demand. The company reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, missing...
Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Down on Low Sales

KSS - Free Report) posted soft third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year and the former fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Due to the recent volatile business trends, major macroeconomic headwinds and an unanticipated CEO transition, management withdrew its old view...
Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

NRDY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

FNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...

