ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nas’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized

By paige.boyd
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFGpf_0jATOwzd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fg3BD_0jATOwzd00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

As rap legend Nas celebrates the release of his latest project, he, unfortunately, also has to deal with a recent break-in.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

TMZ reports that the MC’s home in Calabasas was burglarized at around 8:30 pm local time. Two men apparently broke a rear door to get in. Law enforcement says that Nas’ team was made aware of the break-in by a Ring camera notification. The crew saw the two men on tape as they were leaving and called the cops. Unfortunately, by the time cops arrived, the two men were long gone, taking two bags worth of stuff with them, at the least.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

The good news is that no one was home at the time of the robbery. Nas was in NYC for an album release party for his latest project, King’s Disease III . The rapper will soon return to the home to take proper inventory of what was taken. TMZ reports that the two men trashed the place, so it’s difficult to see what was stolen right away. No arrests have been made and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

RELATED POSTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJxO6_0jATOwzd00

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

323
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy