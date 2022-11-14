ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

SU women's basketball: Rams defeat lady Raiders

Jefferson’s Rams defeated the Raiders in a basketball game which saw the Shippensburg lose a valiant second half comeback try. The Shippensburg University women’s basketball team’s late comeback was not enough to defeat Jefferson on Wednesday night at Gallagher Center, 73-69. Shippensburg (2-1) had three players with...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Margaret M Eckrich obituary 1929~2022

Margaret M Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. She was born December 24, 1929 in Carlisle, PA to the late Richard Wayne and Helen G. (Shover) Kelly. Margaret was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of ‘47. She...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Cis Event Cancelled at Gettysburg College

(Gettysburg, PA) -- Officials at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have cancelled an event whose fliers invited students who were - quote - "tired of white, cis men" to participate in an art project. The word "cis" [[ siss ]] is short for "cisgender" meaning people who are not transgender. The workshop that had been set for last week was part of one student's final-year project. The event reportedly was cancelled after backlash from a conservative activist group. A college spokesperson didn't say whether the college had taken any disciplinary action against the student.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Erie, Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Video above: Snow-covered Erie neighborhood. The snowfall isn't done yet. More winter weather is forecasted through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winter weather travel...
ERIE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Larry L Provard obituary 1936~2022

Mr. Larry L Provard, 86, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born July 24, 1936 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wrennis and Anna (Heffner) Provard. Larry graduated from Waynesboro Senior High School and later attended Lebanon Valley...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Joy M Grunden obituary 1946~2022

Mrs. Joy M Grunden (Spurling), 76, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born May 21, 1946, in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Spurling and Lillian (Bennichek) Thuotte. She graduated from Pennsville Memorial High School, Pennsville, New...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy