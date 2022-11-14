Read full article on original website
SU women's basketball: Rams defeat lady Raiders
Jefferson’s Rams defeated the Raiders in a basketball game which saw the Shippensburg lose a valiant second half comeback try. The Shippensburg University women’s basketball team’s late comeback was not enough to defeat Jefferson on Wednesday night at Gallagher Center, 73-69. Shippensburg (2-1) had three players with...
All-PSAC Eastern Division: Five Raider footballers recognized
Five Raider footballers are part of the 2022 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Second team. The league’s head coaches choose the top players for the team Wednesday.. Sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Redd Douglas and sophomore wide receiver Ian Sheehan were picked to the Eastern Division...
Shippensburg University sports: Feeney is top defensive athlete
Shippensburg University redshirt-sophomore linebacker Matt Feeney was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Football Defensive Athlete of the Week for the second time this season Monday following his pivotal performance in the Raiders thrilling road victory over Gannon. Feeney collected six tackles and was responsible for two...
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Shippensburg University sports: Soccer players recognized
Three Shippensburg University men’s soccer team players are on the list of 2022 Division II Academic All-District ® honorees. The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performance on the field and in the classroom. Cody Willoughby is an academic sophomore who is majoring in...
Former Harrisburg basketball coach Kirk Smallwood honored by city with his own day
Kirk Smallwood has been Harrisburg’s boys basketball coach for the better part of four decades, spanning two long stints at the helm. This season will be the Cougars first without him since 1993. After a career that included 678 wins, nine district titles and two state championships, the city...
Shippensburg University sports: Falco named top quarterback
Shippensburg University freshman quarterback Evan A. Falco was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Football Offensive Athlete of the Week on Monday afternoon, marking his first career weekly award from the league. Falco completed 16-of-32 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and did not commit a...
Former Carlisle ace Hannah Barrett, a Georgia state golf champion, makes her college decision
Not long ago, Hannah Barrett was a Carlisle sophomore on the rise. In the fall of 2020, Barrett chased down runner-up finishes at the Mid-Penn Conference and District 3 3A tournaments. She capped that season T14 at states and earned her place as PennLive’s Golfer of the Year. Well, that...
Professional baseball returns to Frederick in 2023
Professional baseball is returning to Frederick in 2023. On Wednesday, the independent Atlantic League announced they would be expanding to 10 teams for the upcoming season.
Northern York Marching Band finishes second at 2022 Cavalcade of Bands
The Northern York High School marching band, under the direction of Andrew Sheffer, got second place in the Yankee A Division of the 2022 Cavalcade of Bands competition at Hersheypark Stadium over the weekend, Nov. 12, 2022. Cavalcade Championships Yankee A.
Margaret M Eckrich obituary 1929~2022
Margaret M Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. She was born December 24, 1929 in Carlisle, PA to the late Richard Wayne and Helen G. (Shover) Kelly. Margaret was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of ‘47. She...
Cis Event Cancelled at Gettysburg College
(Gettysburg, PA) -- Officials at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have cancelled an event whose fliers invited students who were - quote - "tired of white, cis men" to participate in an art project. The word "cis" [[ siss ]] is short for "cisgender" meaning people who are not transgender. The workshop that had been set for last week was part of one student's final-year project. The event reportedly was cancelled after backlash from a conservative activist group. A college spokesperson didn't say whether the college had taken any disciplinary action against the student.
Law enforcement careers: Teens can ‘join’ PSP next month
Local high school teens interested in a career in law enforcement can take advantage expanded opportunities to learn more about that field in January. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education are currently taking applications for a 14-week program for teens between the ages of 15 and 18.
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Erie, Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pa. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Video above: Snow-covered Erie neighborhood. The snowfall isn't done yet. More winter weather is forecasted through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winter weather travel...
Larry L Provard obituary 1936~2022
Mr. Larry L Provard, 86, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born July 24, 1936 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wrennis and Anna (Heffner) Provard. Larry graduated from Waynesboro Senior High School and later attended Lebanon Valley...
Joy M Grunden obituary 1946~2022
Mrs. Joy M Grunden (Spurling), 76, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born May 21, 1946, in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Spurling and Lillian (Bennichek) Thuotte. She graduated from Pennsville Memorial High School, Pennsville, New...
