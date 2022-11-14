Victoria County woman pleads guilty in death of longtime husband

Rose Marie Garcia

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Rose Marie Garcia, 59, has pleaded guilty in the death of her husband. She also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.

Authorities said Garcia reported her husband missing on June 18, 2019. A few days later investigators found the body of Mario Garcia in the 1000 block of Beck Rd. West.

The couple was married for more than 40 years. Sentencing for Garcia began on November 14, 2022, in front of a jury with Judge Eli Garza presiding over the case. On Monday witnesses were called to the stand to testify. Shortly before 5 p.m., Judge Garza called for a recess with the punishment phase set to resume on November 15, 2022, at 8 a.m.

Sally Garcia, whose step-children are Rose Marie Garcia’s grandchildren, said she hopes justice is served so the family can be at some sort of peace.

“It’s been traumatizing to a lot of the family, especially the children that were really close with their father. It’s just a lot of anger built up because she’s running the streets free three and half years later and she’s barely coming to court for it. The family’s been really devasted about the whole situation,” said Sally Garcia.

The Judge said the Jury could sentence Garcia by Thursday, November 17, 2022.

