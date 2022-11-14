ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Seacoast Current

An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Empty Dorms at Salem State to Be Used for Temporary Housing

Vacant dorms at Salem State University's South Campus will be used to house dozens of homeless families and migrants who recently arrived in Massachusetts. The school closed the Bates Complex earlier this year as part of its long-term plans to sell South Campus and concentrate programming in the campus core.
SALEM, MA
thelocalne.ws

Harvard students put downtown Ipswich under the microscope

IPSWICH — They attended town meeting on October 25 and they weren’t scared off. In fact, the university students who attended were very impressed. With iron constitutions like that, it’s easy to see why Harvard is regarded as an elite institution. The group visiting town is from...
IPSWICH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Amazon begins daily cargo service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

MANCHESTER, NH – Amazon Air has launched daily cargo service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) on Nov. 17, 2022. The inaugural flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) arrived early Thursday morning. Amazon Air will begin with one daily Boeing 767-300 flight. “This is a significant development in the...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out).
GOFFSTOWN, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Only one neighbor shows up for Hallsville School meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. – What would happen if there was a neighborhood meeting and no one from the neighborhood showed up? A good question, and one that was almost answered on Wednesday night. After the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved a lease agreement with Southern New Hampshire Services...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester’s Wilhelm named as NH House Democratic Leader

CONCORD, N.H. – State Representative Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) has been named as the Democratic leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the upcoming legislative term. Wilhelm defeated former speaker Steve Shurtleff (D-Concord) by a vote of 108-85. Shurtleff then made a motion to acclaim Wilhelm as the...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?

BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Boston’s lab boom is hitting the brakes

A report projects that 80 percent of proposed lab projects in region may be “curtailed” amid rising interest rates and a shaky economy. Amid a bumpy few years for development in Boston, the business of building lab space has been a gleaming bright spot, with billions upon billions of dollars pouring in to house the region’s booming life science industry.
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

Official groundbreaking held for 250 market-rate apartment complex in Manchester

An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 10 to mark the start of work on a new 250-unit market-rate apartment complex to be built in downtown Manchester. The complex, being developed by Boston-based private equity investment firm Jones Street Investment Partners, will be built on a 2.3-acre site at the corner of Canal and West Auburn streets, near the Market Basket supermarket.
MANCHESTER, NH

