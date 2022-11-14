Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Salem State University to provide housing for homeless as Mass. experiences influx of migrants
SALEM, Mass. — Salem State University will provide temporary housing for the homeless, including both existing state residents and migrants arriving in Massachusetts, starting this month. The plan approved by state housing leaders and local officials includes using former university residential units, which are now vacant, in the Bates...
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
Dorchester Reporter
Baker signs $3.76b bill that commits millions to Dorchester recipients: Harvard St. health center, field house get big boosts
Gov. Charlie Baker spoke to reporters at a recent event inside the Greater Boston Food Bank. Gov. Baker last week signed a $3.76 billion economic development package that includes millions for a new Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center and the Dorchester Field House planned for Columbia Point. The outlays, funded...
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
NECN
Empty Dorms at Salem State to Be Used for Temporary Housing
Vacant dorms at Salem State University's South Campus will be used to house dozens of homeless families and migrants who recently arrived in Massachusetts. The school closed the Bates Complex earlier this year as part of its long-term plans to sell South Campus and concentrate programming in the campus core.
WCVB
MacKenzie Scott, one of world's wealthiest women, donates $4 million to Boston nonprofit
BOSTON — For more than two decades, a small nonprofit organization in Boston has been helping improve the health of children in marginalized communities. The National Institute for Children's Health Quality may not be a familiar name to many, but its work got the attention of one of the world's wealthiest women.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
thelocalne.ws
Harvard students put downtown Ipswich under the microscope
IPSWICH — They attended town meeting on October 25 and they weren’t scared off. In fact, the university students who attended were very impressed. With iron constitutions like that, it’s easy to see why Harvard is regarded as an elite institution. The group visiting town is from...
manchesterinklink.com
Amazon begins daily cargo service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, NH – Amazon Air has launched daily cargo service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) on Nov. 17, 2022. The inaugural flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) arrived early Thursday morning. Amazon Air will begin with one daily Boeing 767-300 flight. “This is a significant development in the...
Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out).
Boston Magazine
Somerville Tenants Offered Lower Rent…in Exchange for Not Talking About Their Rent
It’s a new frontier in one of the country's tightest rental markets. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With Boston area rents at a near record high and vacancies at a low, landlords are pushing the boundaries as...
manchesterinklink.com
Only one neighbor shows up for Hallsville School meeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. – What would happen if there was a neighborhood meeting and no one from the neighborhood showed up? A good question, and one that was almost answered on Wednesday night. After the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved a lease agreement with Southern New Hampshire Services...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester’s Wilhelm named as NH House Democratic Leader
CONCORD, N.H. – State Representative Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) has been named as the Democratic leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the upcoming legislative term. Wilhelm defeated former speaker Steve Shurtleff (D-Concord) by a vote of 108-85. Shurtleff then made a motion to acclaim Wilhelm as the...
What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?
BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
Boston Globe
Boston’s lab boom is hitting the brakes
A report projects that 80 percent of proposed lab projects in region may be “curtailed” amid rising interest rates and a shaky economy. Amid a bumpy few years for development in Boston, the business of building lab space has been a gleaming bright spot, with billions upon billions of dollars pouring in to house the region’s booming life science industry.
nhbr.com
Official groundbreaking held for 250 market-rate apartment complex in Manchester
An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 10 to mark the start of work on a new 250-unit market-rate apartment complex to be built in downtown Manchester. The complex, being developed by Boston-based private equity investment firm Jones Street Investment Partners, will be built on a 2.3-acre site at the corner of Canal and West Auburn streets, near the Market Basket supermarket.
Comments / 6