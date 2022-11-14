ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

BISD hosts life-saving skills training for teachers and students

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBpm5_0jATOMep00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Brownsville Independent School District middle school students and teachers can now participate in the KATA training, which helps teach STEM skills.

According to a press release by Texas A&M RGV Advance Manufacturing Hub, the training will take place from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Tuesday at Faulk Middle School at 200 Roosevelt St. in Brownsville.

Veterans Voices: A class project becomes a Veterans Memorial in Alamo

KATA is a program offered by Texas A&M Advanced Manufacturing Hub to help teach STEM skills, such as scientific, creative thinking, collaboration, and communication.

“KATA in the Classroom involves the activity of assembling a 15-piece cardboard jigsaw puzzle several times and experimenting with ways to do it faster,” the release states.

During the training, there will also be Bleeding Control Basics taught to students, teachers, and staff. The training will include proper bleeding control techniques such as how to use their hands, dressings, and tourniquets to prevent massive blood loss.

11 year old girl gives back after beating cancer

The importance of bleeding control training is crucial, an individual can die quickly from uncontrolled bleeding in a span of five to 10 minutes.

The Bleeding Control Basics will be a two-hour course along with a presentation, hands-on practice of direct pressure application, wound packing, and how to use a tourniquet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD to host social emotional learning expo for students

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Student Support Services Department officials at Weslaco ISD are preparing to host an expo for students to enhance their social emotional learning skills. A licensed school psychologist Dr. Adam Saenz on Thursday will lead a presentation for elementary and secondary students to discuss topics such as emotional regulation, self-efficacy, growth mindset […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna ISD introduces only early childhood stand-alone campus in RGV

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Independent School District has opened the Rio Grande Valley’s only early childhood stand-alone campus. “My favorite part about learning is when we do fun activities,” said Gisselle Salinas, a first grader at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy. The newly designated early childhood campus serves students from Pre-K to second grade. “Our […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Nearly 200 students enrolled in Donna ISD's early learning program

The Donna Independent School District held a ribbon-cutting on Monday for its shared campus of two elementary schools. Students in grades PreK-3 to second grade start out at M. Rivas Primary Discovery Academy. They then make the short jump over to J.W. Caceres Intermediate Discovery Academy for third through fifth grade.
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Regents approve fee increase that will bring football to UTRGV

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Get ready for collegiate football, Rio Grande Valley. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s game plan to bring a football program to the Valley was approved Thursday by the UT System’s Board of Regents, who voted to allow an increase in the Intercollegiate Athletic Fee. The Academic Affairs Action Committee […]
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Arms: Mission students deserve praise for building MK3 Iron Patriot robot

MISSION, Texas – The president and executive director of FIRST in Texas has praised Mission CISD for its commitment to robotics programs. Jason Arms sent congratulations after learning that Mission’s Veterans Memorial Robotics Engineering team had built the MK3 Iron Patriot robot. Unlike the team’s competitive robots, this one was built with the purpose of connecting with the Mission CISD community.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD swears in trustees and selects its president, officers

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA ISD’s Board of Trustees swore in its newly elected members and chose who will be the board’s president and officers Thursday in Pharr. At the meeting, the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school board elected Cynthia Gutierrez as president, Carlos Villegas as vice president, Diana Serna as secretary and Yolanda Castillo as treasurer.  Serna and Castillo are the fifth and sixth women to […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County clerk to participate in Leadership 254

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Clerk Arturo Guajardo Jr. was selected by the Texas Association of Counties to receive a scholarship and participate in Leadership 254. The county’s news release said Guajardo will be a part of the 2023-2024 class, which will begin the first of four training modules in February 2023. The 14-month-long […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Raising visibility: Transgender Awareness Week

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week, people and organizations around the country are observing Transgender Awareness Week to raise visibility about transgender people and address issues they face. “We’re all essentially fighting a battle for our lives, and although you might not understand us, we do exist and we don’t mean you any harm,” said […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley hosting food drive event

Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is giving back to those in need. The food bank will be giving out 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, Nov. 16, at their Pharr location on North Cage Boulevard. They will also help with some sides...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott appoints TSC director to Texas Early Learning Council

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Brownsville child care expert to the Texas Early Learning Center. His appointee is Marisela Nava, of Brownsville, the director of the Texas Southmost College’s Child Care Center, who volunteers at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville and serves as chair of the TSC Child Development Program […]
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Weslaco hosts first annual Veterans Day festival

Weslaco is hosting its first annual Veterans Day festival Wednesday. Free health screenings are being provided. The Veterans Affairs is also assisting veterans on how to apply for loans and providing on site jobs skills training. The festival is happening at the Lower Rio Grande Development located at 301 West...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

HEB Feast of Sharing dinner scheduled for Wednesday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B will be serving holiday memories one plate at a time Wednesday at its annual Feast of Sharing event. The 29th annual holiday dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The invitation is open […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD board trustee candidate questions election results

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The largest school district in the Rio Grande Valley will be canvassing the votes from last week’s election, but one candidate is questioning the results. Candidate and former school principal Victor Caballero is asking for the votes to be counted again. Caballero’s supporters say because former principal Frank Ortiz won a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission PD to host turkey giveaway for 100 families

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department will host its annual turkey giveaway to help give a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Mission PD and Mission Crime Stoppers plan to hand out 100 meals to families in need on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Families receiving meals have been preselected and were awarded food pick-up […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Inflation impacts Thanksgiving meal distribution

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many people prepare for their traditional Thanksgiving day meals, some may be having trouble affording them due to the rise in costs of most groceries, including turkeys. Local organizations are working toward providing meals but have also experienced challenges. “Either buy this to last me that week when I […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Restaurant orders Food Patrol to ‘stop recording’ roach infestation complaint

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on South Padre Island and Brownsville for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought”. The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. Breaking Bread Burrito Express at 5200 […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board. On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money. The city will […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Harlingen Salvation Army offering a quick break from the cold

The Salvation Army in Harlingen is helping those who need a warm place to stay. Not everyone can hide from the cold. Some people may not have electricity in their homes due to financial issues, and others may not have a home at all. The Salvation Army says that's where...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy