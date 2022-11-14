JOHN DAY – (Press release from OTEC) OUTAGE NOTIFICATION – John Day District. At 9:50 a.m. a power outage in the John Day and Prairie City area was reported affecting approximately 4,500 members. The cause of the outages is a tree through the transmission line between John Day and Burns. This line normally feeds John Day. Crews have isolated the outage and power has already been restored to all members while this tree is being cleared.

JOHN DAY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO