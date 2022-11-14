ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Day, OR

City of Hines rescheduled leaf dumpsters

Hines, Or-Do you have leaves and grass clippings and no place to put them? The city of Hines will be placing leaf dumpsters at Hines City Park this coming weekend, Friday November 18, 2022 through Sunday November 20, 2022. These dumpsters are for bags of leaves and grass clippings only....
HINES, OR
SAR putting grant monies to good use

GRANT COUNTY – Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush was on Coffee Time recently and said that grant funding has provided our Sheriff’s Department with much needed gear. He said the Sheriff’s Office recently were able to get satellite phones for their missions. He gave an example of a situation when one was used:
GRANT COUNTY, OR
New Burns Police Officer on Harney County Live

Burns, Or-The new Burns Police Office Dustin Beers came on Harney County Live and introduced himself to the community. Dustin spoke about his previous experience, why he became a police officer and what he would like to see in the up coming years. You can listen to the podcast by...
BURNS, OR
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event

BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
OREGON STATE
Two arrested on menacing charges

PRAIRIE CITY – On Friday afternoon, a report of a dispute came in from downtown Prairie City. Just after 3 p.m., The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Prairie City Antiques, and as a result, two were arrested. Amy Gian Domenico, 51, of Prairie City as well as Paul Feretti, 60, of Prairie City were both arrested for Menacing. Nothing further was released regarding the incident.
PRAIRIE CITY, OR
Man jailed on criminal mischief & failure to appear charges

CANYON CITY – A man will spend time in jail on criminal mischief and other charges, according to recent Grant County Circuit Court documents. Christopher C Boyer, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, stemming from an incident last March. Boyer also pleaded guilty to one count of Failure to Appear in the Second Degree.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
Tree through transmission line causes power outage

JOHN DAY – (Press release from OTEC) OUTAGE NOTIFICATION – John Day District. At 9:50 a.m. a power outage in the John Day and Prairie City area was reported affecting approximately 4,500 members. The cause of the outages is a tree through the transmission line between John Day and Burns. This line normally feeds John Day. Crews have isolated the outage and power has already been restored to all members while this tree is being cleared.
JOHN DAY, OR

