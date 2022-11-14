Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
CoinDesk
What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase
Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $250,000,000 in ETH As Markets Teeter – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is abruptly transferring more than $250 million worth of ETH to the crypto exchange Bitfinex. An unknown wallet sent 100,000 ETH worth more than $126.3 million to Bitfinex early Monday morning, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, about 22 minutes later, the same wallet...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
CNBC
Economist Nouriel Roubini slams crypto 'carnival barkers' and Binance CEO as 'a walking time bomb' after FTX disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
astaga.com
Crypto Whales Accumulating Bitcoin Amid FTX Crash
FTX Crash: Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX triggered collapse has left the digital asset market pink. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs have suffered a decline of over 15% as a result of fall of the FTX. Nevertheless, consultants have came upon that crypto whales are accumulating BTC amid this crash.
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Michael Saylor on FTX collapse: Crypto 'may have been the problem,' but 'bitcoin is still the solution'
Billionaire tech executive Michael Saylor says the downfall of FTX exposed problems with crypto exchanges and will likely drive more investors to bitcoin. The MicroStrategy executive chairman provided FOX Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" a purported breakdown Tuesday on what happened with FTX, calling it "a tragic situation." Saylor...
Yahoo!
Crypto.com's errant $405M transaction triggers investors after FTX fiasco
Crypto exchange Crypto.com is under the microscope after sending $405 million to the wrong recipient, raising alarm bells among crypto watchers after the whirlwind unraveling this week of competitor exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Some crypto watchers scrutinizing the transaction speculated it was an attempt to fluff...
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao
According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
astaga.com
Is Crypto.Com Next After FTX? CRO Price Down 50%
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated uncertainty because of the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency trade. Nonetheless, rising issues for an additional crypto trade, Crypto.com, have nervous the market individuals. Crypto.com mishandled ETH trnx. As per studies, Crypto.com noticed an enormous pullout by buyers over the...
astaga.com
Breaking: Binance Gets FSP License In Abu Dhabi Amid FTX Crisis
Prime cryptocurrency trade Binance is all set to begin its crypto custody companies within the Abu Dhabi World Market (ADGM). The Monetary Companies Regulatory Authority (FSRA) within the Abu Dhabi World Market has granted Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency trade on this planet, a Monetary Companies Permission (FSP). As per the...
