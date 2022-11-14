ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
decrypt.co

SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
astaga.com

Crypto Whales Accumulating Bitcoin Amid FTX Crash

FTX Crash: Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX triggered collapse has left the digital asset market pink. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs have suffered a decline of over 15% as a result of fall of the FTX. Nevertheless, consultants have came upon that crypto whales are accumulating BTC amid this crash.
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Yahoo!

Crypto.com's errant $405M transaction triggers investors after FTX fiasco

Crypto exchange Crypto.com is under the microscope after sending $405 million to the wrong recipient, raising alarm bells among crypto watchers after the whirlwind unraveling this week of competitor exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Some crypto watchers scrutinizing the transaction speculated it was an attempt to fluff...
thecoinrise.com

El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao

According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
astaga.com

Is Crypto.Com Next After FTX? CRO Price Down 50%

The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated uncertainty because of the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency trade. Nonetheless, rising issues for an additional crypto trade, Crypto.com, have nervous the market individuals. Crypto.com mishandled ETH trnx. As per studies, Crypto.com noticed an enormous pullout by buyers over the...
astaga.com

Breaking: Binance Gets FSP License In Abu Dhabi Amid FTX Crisis

Prime cryptocurrency trade Binance is all set to begin its crypto custody companies within the Abu Dhabi World Market (ADGM). The Monetary Companies Regulatory Authority (FSRA) within the Abu Dhabi World Market has granted Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency trade on this planet, a Monetary Companies Permission (FSP). As per the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy