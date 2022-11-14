Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Cosmos (ATOM) Trades Below $13 As Bulls Give Up; Here Are Levels Bulls Will Buy
ATOM’s value loses its demand zone of $13 as the worth trades to a low area of $10 and will expertise extra sell-off. ATOM’s value continues to look weak after a bearish downtrend with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers.
astaga.com
Terra’s Luna Foundation Guard Releases Audit Report, Do Kwon Responds
The Luna Basis Guard (LFG), nonprofit managing UST algorithmic stablecoin, has launched a technical audit to supply full transparency into belongings and efforts to repeg TerraUSD (UST) in Could. LFG goals to reply all allegations together with misappropriated funds, insiders, holdings funds in different wallets, and funds frozen. The report claims LFG and TFL used nearly $3.4 billion to defend the UST peg.
Comments / 0