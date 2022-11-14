ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix series ‘Love is Blind’ casting in Tampa

By Daisy Ruth
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Netflix hit series “Love is Blind” is now casting right here in Tampa.

An Instagram post from Amanda Ogen, who works on the casting team for the show, made the announcement last Thursday.

“Are you ready to find out if love is truly blind?” the post says . “Calling all single men & women who are brave, open-minded and ready for a committed relationship!

The post includes a link to a website where those interested can apply .

The website leads to a 69-question form, asking potential participants questions about their hobbies, the length of their last relationship, dating history, what they would be hesitant to share on the show and more.

Those applying can also upload a 15 second video about why they are ready to blindly find love.

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person,” the Netflix description says of the show.

Three seasons are available on the streaming service.

The unscripted series has been nominated twice for an Emmy, including one for Outstanding Structure Reality Program, according to Netflix.

Ogen’s Instagram post said the show is also casting in Charlotte, Washington D.C. and Detroit.

WFLA

WFLA

