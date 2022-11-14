Read full article on original website
City of Victoria closings for Thanksgiving
All nonemergency city offices, including the Victoria Public Library, will close Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holidays. The library will close early at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Riverside Golf Course will close Nov. 24 and reopen Nov. 25. Garbage normally collected on Thursday will be...
Pilot shortage impacts Victoria Regional Airport
VICTORIA, Texas – The aviation industry continues to struggle with a pilot shortage. That’s now affecting the Crossroads and Victoria Regional Airport. Consulting firm Oliver Wyman created a study following the trend of pilot employment in North America. The study showed demand for pilots is growing quickly while the number of pilots is growing at a slow rate. Regional airports,...
Special Event for Businesses In the Crossroads at Townsquare Talks
We are so much more than radio at Townsquare Media!. Sure we are the home of JP and Ingra Lee in the Morning on KIXS108, Pooks and Jim in the Afternoons on Q92 and wow can we talk about the phenomenal success of our new Tejano station KLUB Tejano on 106.9 hosted by JP? Not to mention the ever illusive Jack on 98.7, but behind the scenes we are so much more than radio.
Jackson County officials recover a stolen trailer and Kubota skid steer
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Highway Patrol, recover a stolen trailer and piece of equipment following a traffic stop Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10:42 p.m. a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck with a trailer. The trailer was hauling a piece of...
UPDATE: Person of interest in theft of deer feeder has been identified
UPDATE: The person of interest in the theft of a deer feeder in Victoria County has been identified. The deer feeder has also been recovered, and further investigation will proceed in this case, according to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for the identity of a person of interest in the...
lavacacountytoday.com
The Demise Of Bad Man Buckley
During the days of early Texas, there were many a scoundrel packing guns and causing panic and mayhem amongst the town folk. Hallettsville had one of the worst of these villains in a fellow known as "Bad Man Buckley." His given name was James Buckley and he was a murderer, rapist, and all-around bad guy.
Blue Santa is Back and Victoria Police Department is Ready To Help
For the third year in a row, the Victoria Police Department has eagerly announced it will be hosting its third annual Target toy drive. You can count on Blue Santa being there eagerly accepting your toy donations. Toy drives during the holidays are a great way to get kids involved...
crossroadstoday.com
Yule Love Shopping in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – Joel Novosad, with the City of Victoria, shares details about Yule Love Shopping on Community Crossroads. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip. Download...
Gonzales Inquirer
That’s methed up! Man who dropped drug baggie at Gonzales Walmart sought
The Greater Gonzales County Crime Stoppers and the Gonzales Police Department are looking for a man who dropped a bag of meth in the Gonzales Walmart last month. On Oct. 15, a security camera caught photos of an unidentified man who reached into his pocket at Walmart, 1114 N. Sarah DeWitt, and appeared to have dropped what was later identified as a bag of methamphetamine, which is an illegal controlled substance.
crossroadstoday.com
Monday’s Question of the Day (11/14)
What is the lowest temperature ever recorded in Victoria? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: CTFP Link Here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Report a typo or error // Send us a...
Three men arrested in aggravated assault investigation
Jared Gonzales, 27 VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police responded to a large fight in the parking lot of Sports Bar located on North John Stockbauer Drive early Sunday morning. Officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital. Three suspects ran from the scene. Joshua Dale Brown, 32 Police said the incident is...
Santa Clause Arrives Later This Month at Victoria Mall
Here we go again! Santa will arrive at Victoria Mall on Friday, November 18th!. This year, you will have a chance to take your picture with Santa while sharing your Christmas Wish List. Also, when you book your appointment, receive a free phone call from Santa as their exclusive gift to you when you book online. There are 24-time slots available every day and you can reserve your spot by clicking here.
Victoria County woman pleads guilty in death of longtime husband
Rose Marie Garcia VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Rose Marie Garcia, 59, has pleaded guilty in the death of her husband. She also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Authorities said Garcia reported her husband missing on June 18, 2019. A few days later investigators found the body of Mario Garcia in the 1000 block of Beck Rd. West. The couple...
lavacacountytoday.com
Grand jury hands down seven felony indictments
Members of the Lavaca County grand jury returned seven felony indictments when they met for their monthly hearing of cases with the county prosecutor’s office on Thursday, Oct. 20. Bail jumping proved the most repeated crimes in Lavaca County, with five of the seven indictments issued last month landing that charge. Do keep in mind that an indictment alone is not an indication of guilt. Grand…
These Hilarious Dogs Were Ready to Paw-ty with Boos and Brews
TIME TO PAW-TY When Sunday came around and it was our four-legged friend's turn to paw-ty. Owners buckled up their animal pals and headed to Moonshine Drinkery. The downtown bar is known for hosting a handful of fun and spunky events that include the company of man's best friend. DOG...
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
Get Scared This Weekend at Yorktown Memorial Hospital
This place is scary, I just saw one publication calling Yorktown Memorial Hospital the scariest place on earth! If you are a fan of this kind of fright, this is for you! The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! The time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.
Comedian Kevin Nealon is Coming to Victoria
The Victoria Independent School District Education Foundation is bringing another awesome show to Victoria. Comedian, Kevin Nealon is coming to Victoria on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. Nealon spent many years on Saturday Night Live and also appeared on Happy Gilmore and Anger Management and many more. He will perform at...
