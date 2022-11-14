Read full article on original website
Resilience Lab Raises $15M in Series A Funding
Resilience Lab, a New York-based psychological health-tech firm, raised $15M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Viewside Capital Companions and Morningside. The corporate intends to us the funds to speed up progress and broaden operations. Co-founded by Christine Carville and Marc Goldberg, and know-how entrepreneur Marc Goldberg,...
Surgery Hero Raises £2.5M in Seed Funding
Surgery Hero (fka previously Sapien Well being Restricted), a London, UK-based supplier of a digital clinic, raised £2.5M in Seed funding. The spherical buyers included LifeArc Ventures, Crista Galli Ventures, Clarendon Fund Managers, and SFC Capital. Damien Lane (founding accomplice of Episode 1 Ventures) and Imran Hamid (former surgeon and Senior Funding Principal at LifeArc Ventures) each be a part of the board.
FIDx Raises Growth Funding
FIDx, a Berwyn, PA-based supplier of an built-in know-how platform that connects monetary professionals to main insurance coverage firms, raised an undisclosed quantity in development funding. The spherical was led by Prudential Monetary, and World Atlantic, with participation from Envestnet. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Terzo Raises $16M in Series A Funding
Terzo, a Los Angeles, CA-based AI-powered contract intelligence platform, raised $16M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Align Ventures with participation from TYH Ventures, Have interaction Ventures, Human Capital in addition to angel traders that embody Ryan Breslow and Daniel Saks. The corporate intends to make use...
CalmWave Raises $4M in Seed Funding
CalmWave, a Seattle, WA-based firm leveraging synthetic intelligence (AI) to carry operational well being to hospitals, raised $4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, Seachange Ventures, Hike Ventures, and PagerDuty. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
Attabotics Raises USD$71.7M in Series C-1 Funding
Attabotics, a Calgary, Canada-based 3D robotics provide chain firm, raised USD$71.7M in Sequence C-1 funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to $165.1M USD, was led by Export Growth Canada with participation from Ontario Lecturers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Lecturers’), Lecturers’ Enterprise Development. The corporate intends to...
WeGift Raises £26M in Series B Funding
WeGift, a London, UK-based digital payouts firm, raised $26M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Ingredient Ventures, Clocktower Ventures and Volution Capital with participation from CommerzVentures, AlbionVC and SAP. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its digital foreign money community, help development...
Arcturus Raises $11M in Series A Funding
Arcturus, a Los Angeles, CA-based firm offering volumetric video enhancing and streaming instruments, raised $11M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Cloudtree Ventures, with participation from Autodesk and Epic Video games. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its flagship HoloSuite platform to...
Private AI Raises USD$8M in Series A Funding
Private AI, a Toronto, Canada-based supplier of an answer to determine, take away, and change private information, raised USD$8M in Collection A funding. BDC Capital led the spherical, with participation from new buyers GIT1K, and Panda Angel Companions, and present buyers Microsoft’s Enterprise Fund (M12), Differential Ventures, Discussion board Ventures, Shasta Ventures, and Parliament Angels made up of a gaggle of early Twilio staff.
Noodle Cat Raises $4.1M in Seed Funding
Noodle Cat Games, a Salt Lake Metropolis, Ca-based impartial video games studio, raised $4.1M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Makers Fund, with participation from 1Up Ventures and investor Matthew Ball’s Epyllion. The corporate intends to us the funds to speed up progress and increase operations, hiring...
Greenscreens.ai Raises $5M in Series A Funding
Greenscreens.ai, a West Palm Seashore, FL-based supplier of a dynamic pricing infrastructure platform, raised $5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Tiger International. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to extend its present headcount, increasing the staff each within the US and Lithuania, and...
DGS Retail Receives Majority Investment from San Francisco Equity Partners
DGS Retail, an US-based supplier of décor, signage, fixtures, shows and different merchandise to prospects within the grocery, retail, foodservice and client model finish markets, acquired an funding from San Francisco Fairness Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the...
SE Ventures Launches €500M Fund II
SE Ventures, the Menlo Park, CA-based company enterprise capital agency of Schneider Electrical, introduced its €500M Fund II. Fund II will start deployment in January 2023, as an accelerant for category-defining firms in climate-tech, industrial AI, mobility, prop-tech and cybersecurity. SE Ventures prioritizes agility in decision-making and business acceleration...
Arey Closes $4.15M Seed Funding Round
Arey, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of an e-commerce enterprise targeted on the hair care business, raised $4.15M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Feminine Founders Fund and Greycroft. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its R&D and distribution growth. Led by...
MotherDuck Raises $47.5M at $175M Valuation
MotherDuck, a Seattle, WA-based supplier of an information analytics platform, raised $47.5M in funding. The $35M Collection A funding spherical led by Andreessen Horowitz follows a $12.5M Seed spherical led by Redpoint. These investments put the corporate at a $175M valuation. Different traders included Madrona, Amplify Companions, and Altimeter. The...
Why secrets management continues to grow, Akeyless raises $65M
Each group has secrets and techniques. Fashionable enterprises have a spread of credentials, certificates and keys, which, if left within the mistaken palms, might present full entry to protected data. Because of this, an increasing number of distributors wish to innovate options to handle these secrets and techniques, in order that they’re not uncovered to 3rd events.
Immersive Gamebox Raises $20M in Debt Financing
Immersive Gamebox, a London, UK-based immersive leisure platform, closed $20m in debt financing. Harlan Capital Companions offered the financing. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to allow web site enlargement on a worldwide scale together with North America and EMEA. Just lately, the corporate signed over $90...
Trailblazer Technology Receives Investment from ManchesterStory
Trailblazer Technology, a US-based insurtech startup, not too long ago closed a seed funding spherical of undisclosed quantity. The spherical was led by ManchesterStory, a enterprise capital (VC) fund centered totally on the Insurtech sector. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct out their product suite.
Soft Robotics Secures $26M in First Close of Series C Funding
Soft Robotics, a Bedford, MA-based trade expertise firm that designs and builds selecting options, raised $26M within the first shut of its Collection C funding. The spherical was led by Tyson Ventures, with participation from Marel (AEX:MAREL) and Johnsonville Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Toluna Acquires Further
Toluna, a Norwalk, CT-based client insights supplier, acquired Additional, a Charleston, SC-based supplier of a qualitative analysis expertise platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Toluna will present clients with a model new insights platform available on the market. Led by CEO Frédéric-Charles Petit, Toluna...
