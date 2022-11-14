Former President Donald Trump is anticipated to declare another bid for the White House on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, at 9 p.m. Trump's expected announcement comes after the former president was rumored to be planning to announce his candidacy on Nov. 7 during a rally for then-senatorial candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio. Trump was ultimately convinced to delay it over fears that a 2024 announcement would push more Democratic voters to go to the polls, and instead, he said he would reveal his plans for a 2024 run on Tuesday.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO