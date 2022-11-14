Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Democrats want Trump to be the GOP nominee — ask yourself why
Former President Donald Trump has begun his reelection campaign. Democrats and their media allies have already begun cheering on his nomination because they aren’t scared of Trump. They are scared of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Among the Democrats and independents openly rooting for Trump to win the GOP nomination...
Washington Examiner
Republicans must say no to Trump
Republicans were supposed to crush Democrats across the country in last Tuesday's elections. The way former President Donald Trump told it, his endorsed candidates would lead the way. They were his supporting cast, the warm-up act to his triumphant announcement that he was again running for the presidency and was the clear leader of a resurgent GOP.
Washington Examiner
Trump announcement rally live: Former president expected to reveal 2024 intentions at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump is anticipated to declare another bid for the White House on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, at 9 p.m. Trump's expected announcement comes after the former president was rumored to be planning to announce his candidacy on Nov. 7 during a rally for then-senatorial candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio. Trump was ultimately convinced to delay it over fears that a 2024 announcement would push more Democratic voters to go to the polls, and instead, he said he would reveal his plans for a 2024 run on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Warnock and Democratic allies file lawsuit over Saturday voting ahead of Georgia runoff
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is locked in a tight runoff race against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday that seeks to reverse a state law prohibiting Saturday voting. Over the weekend, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office notified county officials that there would be no...
Washington Examiner
Trump sabotaged Republicans in the midterm elections
Despite not being on the ballot, former President Donald Trump was the biggest loser of the midterm elections. Trump-backed candidates lost races all across the country, while Republicans who were attacked by the former president saw great victories. The result was that, with the exception of substantial gains in Florida and New York, the GOP performed poorly, barely clinching the House majority and failing to take control of the Senate.
Washington Examiner
Congressman who led impeachment seeks legislation barring Trump from office
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is responding to former President Donald Trump's expected 2024 campaign debut with legislation barring him from ever pursuing political office. Chastising Trump for "leading an insurrection against the United States," Cicilline contended that Trump should be banned from office under the 14th Amendment and unveiled plans to craft a bill doing just that in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday night.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Republican puts Mayorkas on notice in explosive hearing: 'You will' be exposed
A House Republican warned the Biden administration’s top homeland security official in a public hearing Tuesday of his plans to expose how the Senate-confirmed official had allegedly targeted conservative employees. During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats facing the nation, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) bombarded Mayorkas with...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority
The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Washington Examiner
Biden downplays Trump launching his third presidential campaign
President Joe Biden dismissed former President Donald Trump launching his third White House bid when pressed for his thoughts on the sidelines of the G-20 leaders summit in Bali, Indonesia. Biden was standing beside French President Emmanuel Macron when a reporter accompanying the incumbent on his Asia trip asked whether...
Washington Examiner
The Darrell Brooks trial was a circus and disgrace to the justice system
Hopefully, we can all agree to deplore and condemn Darrell Brooks , the madman convicted for killing six people in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year with his car, hitting a total of 68 people after he drove into a Christmas parade. The vile act itself is one thing, but Brooks’s trial...
Washington Examiner
Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology
The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
Washington Examiner
Red state coalition halts Biden’s cancellation of student loan debt
Efforts to challenge presidential priorities in court are akin to military campaigns with opening salvos, intermittent skirmishes, daring attacks, and bold defenses. In many respects, the legal battles over President Joe Biden’s executive action canceling federal student loan debts fit this pattern. The latest news from the front is...
Washington Examiner
Democrat Hobbs claims victory over Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – After a prolonged ballot counting process, Democrat Katie Hobbs appears to have withstood a late push by Republican Kari Lake in their face-off for Arizona governor. Maricopa County released an additional 72,000 votes Monday night, 57% of those going to Lake. With Hobbs leading by...
Washington Examiner
Golden wins reelection in Maine's 2nd Congressional District race
(The Center Square) – Democratic Rep. Jared Golden edged out former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin on Wednesday in a ranked choice runoff for Maine's closely watched 2nd Congressional District race. The preliminary results, which come more than a week after the Nov. 8 midterm election, showed Golden with 53%...
Washington Examiner
Top Biden DOJ official going to work for law firm that defends Hunter Biden
A top Biden DOJ criminal division official is going to work for the law firm that is defending Hunter Biden amid the Justice Department’s investigation into him. Nicholas McQuaid was appointed acting chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division for the Biden administration. McQuaid had been a partner at Latham & Watkins with Hunter Biden defense lawyer Christopher Clark and worked on cases with him until McQuaid took the job at the Justice Department, according to court filings reviewed by the Washington Examiner.
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
Washington Examiner
Donald Trump's broken act
On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he will again run for president. It's a rushed move for relevance following the underwhelming Republican midterm performance. Unsurprisingly, Trump has not taken kindly to criticism that he bears the blame for the GOP's election night struggles. Trump thus used his campaign...
Washington Examiner
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration faces tough questions as student loan plan held up in court
The Biden administration is facing questions and backlash after its $500 billion student debt transfer was blocked in court two days following the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the program on Aug. 24, and it was always seen as a way to drive turnout among younger, educated voters, but with the program on ice, perhaps permanently, some cynicism has developed among those who stood to benefit.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
The House Republican conference elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Wednesday to serve as their majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. Scalise was uncontested for the position, and the move would keep him as the No. 2 to current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), assuming he becomes speaker of the House. McCarthy is facing a challenge from the more conservative wing of the GOP.
