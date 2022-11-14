Don't be so quick to count out Commanders against the undefeated Eagles

On paper, the Washington Commanders are not supposed to beat the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night.

The Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL at 8-0 and have already beaten the Commanders once this season.

The Commanders (4-5) got blown out by the Eagles in their first matchup of the season, a 24-8 loss in Week 3. Now they travel to Philadelphia for a Monday Night Football matchup against the division-leading Eagles.

But defensive captain Jonathan Allen, one of the best defensive tackles in the league leading a suddenly surging Commanders defense, wouldn't be so quick to count Washington out of this one.

Allen was asked about their chances during his weekly appearance with The Sports Junkies, presented by MainStreet Bank .

"Now I feel like the way you guys are playing defense, I think you guys have a real shot in this game," Junkies host Eric Bickel said.

"One thing I always tell people is the worst team in the NFL is still [filled with] collegiate stars who are the best players on their team," Allen said on 106.7 The Fan. "So every NFL team has phenomenal players up and down."

"Now, obviously rosters are gonna be different and I get that," he said. "But this is the NFL — not a seven-game series, it's one game. So we have a shot in every game. I mean, before the season I guarantee nobody had the Jets beating the Bills. Nobody had the Packers where they are."

"Every week is so different and I feel like this year more than ever, you're really starting to see it. Like teams are really more balanced across the board," he continued. "So I mean look, obviously they're gonna be the favorites. They're what? 8-0? 9-0? Whatever it is. I'm excited about our opportunity and it's gonna be fun."

As of Monday morning, Vegas had the Eagles as 11-point favorites over the Commanders. Even The Sports Junkies themselves unanimously picked Philly to win the game.