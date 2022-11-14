Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop
OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODOT cleans out homeless camps
PENDLETON – The Oregon Department of Transportation is cleaning out homeless camps around Exit 209 at Interstate 84. Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said the city was notified by the Oregon State Police that the camps in the area had been served notices of orders to vacate. “Several camps...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
nbcrightnow.com
Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions
LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
I-84 shut down from Pendleton to La Grande due to crashes and icy conditions
PENDLETON, Ore. — Interstate 84 is shut down in both directions in eastern Oregon due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported Thursday morning. The westbound closure extends to Baker City. The closure is expected to last several hours, according to ODOT, and stretches...
KEPR
Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
nbcrightnow.com
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Hermiston and Pendleton reach an IT agreement
HERMISTON – The city of Hermiston continues to add new customers for its growing internet technology support services department. The city of Pendleton is the latest to sign up for the service. The Hermiston City Council approved the intergovernmental agreement at its regular meeting on Monday. The Pendleton City Council approved the IGA at its meeting last night.
nbcrightnow.com
Drivers should expect delays near Pasco Airport today
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOTEast) says drivers should expect delays near the Pasco Airport throughout the day on November, 17. Road crews will be repairing an expansion joint in the right eastbound lane of I-182.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Transient arrested for felony hit and run
HERMISTON – Daniel Henry Wilson, 58, was arrested by Hermiston police after he allegedly rammed the vehicle of a Hermiston man and then tried to strike the man when he was out of the car assessing the damage. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston says Wilson fled the scene and...
Drugged Driver Hits 100 MPH on Clearwater Before Kennewick Crash
Kennewick Police say fortunately no other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured. Errant Benton City driver hits 100 MPH on Clearwater Ave. Monday evening, Kennewick Police were able to corral a dangerous driver who led them on a multi-stage chase. Around 11:05 PM an officer on patrol...
yaktrinews.com
Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Columbia Center Mall
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly using a gun to steal a vehicle. Kennewick Police were called out to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd on Sunday evening, Nov 13, for a vehicle theft in progress. According to the victim, a man had taken her vehicle by force, using a handgun....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pilot injured in emergency landing
KAHLOTUS – The pilot of a single-engine aircraft was transported to an area hospital Tuesday afternoon with a facial cut and chest pain after being forced to make an emergency landing near State Route 21 near Kahlotus, about 43 miles northeast of Pasco. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said...
Fire Destroys Trailer in Same Park Where Girl Died 4 Days Ago
For the second time in four days, Kennewick Fire crews responded to the Tri-Cities RV Park for a report of a fire. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, around 9:39 PM multiple engines were dispatched to the RV and trailer park located at 7322 West Bonnie Ave. Upon arrival,...
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
UPDATE: Pilot okay after plane goes down in Franklin Co.
KAHLOTUS, Wash. – UPDATE: November 15, 3:24 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot is okay after their plane went down near Kahlotus. The pilot reported they had a problem with the engine, but was able to put the plane down in an open field. #FranklinCounty Sheriff’s Office responded to this crash. They say it was a single-pilot...
elkhornmediagroup.com
It’s a double feature at Pendleton City Hall
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission meets today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. That meeting will be followed by a city council meeting at 7 p.m. The commissioners are city council members doing business as the city’s urban renewal agency. The PDC will consider a resolution to consolidate multiple...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Traffic safety program returns to Wa-Hi
WALLA WALLA – The traffic safety program is returning to Walla Walla High School and will be offered during zero/first periods for the coming second semester. The course will fulfill a 0.5 general elective or occupational education credit. It will be available, at no cost, during the school year to any active student in district schools. A condensed summer offering will also be available for students/families, with priority given to WWPS students, but also available to non-district students for a fee.
