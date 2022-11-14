ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

nbcrightnow.com

Two minors arrested in Kennewick after shooting at Othello Pik-a-Pop

OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16. The victim was...
OTHELLO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODOT cleans out homeless camps

PENDLETON – The Oregon Department of Transportation is cleaning out homeless camps around Exit 209 at Interstate 84. Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said the city was notified by the Oregon State Police that the camps in the area had been served notices of orders to vacate. “Several camps...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions

LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hermiston and Pendleton reach an IT agreement

HERMISTON – The city of Hermiston continues to add new customers for its growing internet technology support services department. The city of Pendleton is the latest to sign up for the service. The Hermiston City Council approved the intergovernmental agreement at its regular meeting on Monday. The Pendleton City Council approved the IGA at its meeting last night.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Drivers should expect delays near Pasco Airport today

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOTEast) says drivers should expect delays near the Pasco Airport throughout the day on November, 17. Road crews will be repairing an expansion joint in the right eastbound lane of I-182.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Transient arrested for felony hit and run

HERMISTON – Daniel Henry Wilson, 58, was arrested by Hermiston police after he allegedly rammed the vehicle of a Hermiston man and then tried to strike the man when he was out of the car assessing the damage. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston says Wilson fled the scene and...
HERMISTON, OR
yaktrinews.com

Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Pilot injured in emergency landing

KAHLOTUS – The pilot of a single-engine aircraft was transported to an area hospital Tuesday afternoon with a facial cut and chest pain after being forced to make an emergency landing near State Route 21 near Kahlotus, about 43 miles northeast of Pasco. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said...
KAHLOTUS, WA
610KONA

Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
PILOT ROCK, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

It’s a double feature at Pendleton City Hall

PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission meets today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. That meeting will be followed by a city council meeting at 7 p.m. The commissioners are city council members doing business as the city’s urban renewal agency. The PDC will consider a resolution to consolidate multiple...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Traffic safety program returns to Wa-Hi

WALLA WALLA – The traffic safety program is returning to Walla Walla High School and will be offered during zero/first periods for the coming second semester. The course will fulfill a 0.5 general elective or occupational education credit. It will be available, at no cost, during the school year to any active student in district schools. A condensed summer offering will also be available for students/families, with priority given to WWPS students, but also available to non-district students for a fee.
WALLA WALLA, WA

