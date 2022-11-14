ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Penn

Football: Crimson Hawks silence Shepherd in winning PSAC title

On a rainy, windy Saturday at George P. Miller Stadium, the IUP football team defeated Shepherd 24-21, taking home the Hawks 19th PSAC championship in school history and their first since 2017. “It was great to get the win today,” said quarterback Mak Sexton (graduate student) “It's great to see...
INDIANA, PA
pmg-va.com

JF's Lamanna takes first at state XC meet

Zoie Lamanna was a bit bummed before starting Saturday’s Class 4 cross country meet when she found out that some of her biggest competition wouldn’t be running. So, the Jefferson Forest junior took full advantage at the state meet at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg to smoke the rest of the field and finish in first place by a comfortable margin.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: $765,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Hagerstown

Happy days are here for our newest Multi-Match jackpot winner! The Maryland Lottery has the Winner’s Circle ready for the lucky player who won the $765,000 jackpot in the Monday, Nov. 14 drawing. The winner, who is the fifth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $765,000 annuity paid over 25 years, or an estimated $515,000 cash option (both figures are before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 1, 7, 11, 20, 21 and 26 was sold at Break Away II Sports Lounge located at 13726 Pennsylvania Avenue in Hagerstown.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now

WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role

Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore

- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
BALTIMORE, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD

