Read full article on original website
Related
VOTE: St. Frances/IMG- Who will win showdown of SBLive Top 10 Powerhouses?
COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – You want a couple of the country’s top high school football programs on one field? Nothing may be bigger than the match-up that will take place at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Friday night. The SBLive Sports Game of the Week pits the host and No. 7 ranked ...
Penn
Football: Crimson Hawks silence Shepherd in winning PSAC title
On a rainy, windy Saturday at George P. Miller Stadium, the IUP football team defeated Shepherd 24-21, taking home the Hawks 19th PSAC championship in school history and their first since 2017. “It was great to get the win today,” said quarterback Mak Sexton (graduate student) “It's great to see...
pmg-va.com
JF's Lamanna takes first at state XC meet
Zoie Lamanna was a bit bummed before starting Saturday’s Class 4 cross country meet when she found out that some of her biggest competition wouldn’t be running. So, the Jefferson Forest junior took full advantage at the state meet at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg to smoke the rest of the field and finish in first place by a comfortable margin.
wlhspawprint.com
Reactions After Football Fights Underscore Wilde Lake’s Unfair Reputation
On September 3, Wilde Lake was playing against Atholton in their first away game of the season. Students from both schools packed into the stands, buzzing with excitement. By the third quarter, Wilde Lake was down 22-0, but the game ended early after a fight broke out in Wilde Lake’s section.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: $765,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Hagerstown
Happy days are here for our newest Multi-Match jackpot winner! The Maryland Lottery has the Winner’s Circle ready for the lucky player who won the $765,000 jackpot in the Monday, Nov. 14 drawing. The winner, who is the fifth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $765,000 annuity paid over 25 years, or an estimated $515,000 cash option (both figures are before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 1, 7, 11, 20, 21 and 26 was sold at Break Away II Sports Lounge located at 13726 Pennsylvania Avenue in Hagerstown.
Florida Football Star Among The Three Killed In University Of Virginia Mass Shooting
A University of Virginia football player from South Florida was one of three people killed in a shooting on the campus Sunday, according to University President Jim Ryan. D’Sean Perry, originally from Miami, was identified as a victim at a news conference Monday, in Washington, D.C. Perry
mocoshow.com
$100,008 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
A North Potomac man has claimed the $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold earlier this month at Steve’s Beer & Wine in Gaithersburg. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A North Potomac man took the drive to Baltimore to claim a $100,008 Powerball prize. The excited...
Mario Lopez Taking Talents To Westfield Montgomery Mall To Kick Off Holiday Season
Hollywood is coming to Maryland to kick off the holiday season. Mario Lopez will be making an appearance at the Westfield Montgomery Mall on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Bethesda to host a holiday concert to benefit the Children's National Hospital. The “Saved by the Bell” star will be the special...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
Wbaltv.com
Tornado watch issued in parts of Maryland as remnants of Nicole move through
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @ChelseaWeather | @MelserWBAL. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Friday in parts of Maryland as the remnants of Nicole move through. The watch...
Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now
WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role
Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore
- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold To Lucky Maryland Lottery Player In Catonsville
It wasn’t a $2 billion windfall, but some Maryland Lottery players are still feeling lucky after cashing in big in the latest Powerball drawing, including a seven-figure prize on a ticket sold in Catonsville. Powerball players had to wait overnight to get their results, but it was worth it...
Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US. Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area. Founded by...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
allaccess.com
Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore
KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
Comments / 0