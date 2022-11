NORMAN — Things haven’t gone to plan for either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State this year. But that doesn’t take anything out of this game, at least for Brent Venables. The Sooners (5-5 overall, 2-5 Big 12) still need another win to lock up a bowl trip, and hosting the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3) will provide an opportunity for an emotional victory.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO