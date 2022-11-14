ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

caldwelljournal.com

Sixteenth Annual Festival on the Square in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, NC (November 16, 2022) — The Sixteenth Annual Festival on the Square Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, in downtown Granite Falls. The festival begins at 6:15 p.m. but we encourage everyone to come early to see the 25 Christmas trees decorated by local school groups and civic organizations as part of the “Light Up Granite Falls” event. Festival attendees can enjoy beautiful live Christmas music from local school choruses and bands. Several downtown businesses and faith-based organizations will have booths providing free refreshments and there will be a special appearance by Santa Claus. This event has always provided great fun for the entire family. Due to limited seating, we encourage you to bring a comfortable lawn chair and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season in historic downtown Granite Falls. We hope to see you there for the first snowfall of the season!
GRANITE FALLS, NC
Taylorsville Times

Kick-Off to Christmas event set Dec. 1

The Alexander County Parade Committee is sponsoring a Kick-Off to Christmas in cooperation with the Alexander County Government and the Town of Taylorsville. This kick-off will be held on Thursday evening, December 1, at Alexander County Courthouse Park and Rotary Performance Stage, beginning at 6:00 p.m., said Dwaine Coley, Parade Coordinator.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina

For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
NEWLAND, NC
Mount Airy News

Festive frivolity in Dobson, Pilot Mountain

Dobson will be opening Ice Skating on the Square for the season on Monday, Nov. 28. Skaters can sign up in advance for a skating time at: www.dobson-nc.com/179/Dobson-Square-Park. (File photo) This Santa’s elf hitches a ride on a “reindeer” during the 2019 Dobson Christmas Parade. (File photo)
DOBSON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County chamber of commerce names new president

LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has undergone several leadership changes in recent years, with the latest being a unanimous appointment of Jennifer Weber as the organization’s new president. Weber has been with the Chamber since 2006, serving as interim president since May. She is a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
theappalachianonline.com

BOO-ne, Episode 3: Hauntings of the High Country

Lost spirits wander the misty mountains of southern Appalachia. A historic hotel with dark secrets, a legendary mountain hiding mysteries untold and a troubled dormitory host supernatural happenings no one can explain. Who are the phantoms that linger in Boone’s backyard and why are they trapped to haunt these hills forever?
BOONE, NC
The Tomahawk

Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn

Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 14

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5. Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5. Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 98.5. Metro Diner, 14211...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Boone Fire Department Wants to Keep You Safe and Warm This Fall and Winter

As the temperature outside drops, Boone families take to the indoors to keep safe and warm. What they may not realize is that turning up the heat can increase the risk of home heating fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), half of all home-heating fires occur during...
BOONE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Bell bottoms, blouses and bags: Boone’s thrifting scene

The slide and clink of hangers, the lingering mothball smell, textures ranging from itchy to velvety … this is thrifting. Whether it’s the search for classic bell bottoms, a nicely broken in leather jacket, baggy grandparent-esque sweaters or the perfect Levi’s, Boone has been taken over by its thrifting scene.
BOONE, NC
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. One...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners salute outgoing chairman, remember departed colleague

Iredell County commissioners on Tuesday honored retiring Chairman James Mallory and late-Commissioner Marvin Norman for their nearly three decades of combined years of service on the board. Commissioners presented a plaque to Norman’s widow, Juanita. Norman, who passed away September 14, served on the board continuously after being elected in...
wcyb.com

Identities of 2 people killed after SUV crashed into Johnson City gas station revealed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identities of the two people killed after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City have been revealed. According to the Johnson City Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jonathan S. Brown, 28, of Johnson City. The passenger was identified as Courtney S. Crowder, 25, of Johnson City. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

