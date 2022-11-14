Read full article on original website
caldwelljournal.com
Sixteenth Annual Festival on the Square in Granite Falls
GRANITE FALLS, NC (November 16, 2022) — The Sixteenth Annual Festival on the Square Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, in downtown Granite Falls. The festival begins at 6:15 p.m. but we encourage everyone to come early to see the 25 Christmas trees decorated by local school groups and civic organizations as part of the “Light Up Granite Falls” event. Festival attendees can enjoy beautiful live Christmas music from local school choruses and bands. Several downtown businesses and faith-based organizations will have booths providing free refreshments and there will be a special appearance by Santa Claus. This event has always provided great fun for the entire family. Due to limited seating, we encourage you to bring a comfortable lawn chair and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season in historic downtown Granite Falls. We hope to see you there for the first snowfall of the season!
Taylorsville Times
Kick-Off to Christmas event set Dec. 1
The Alexander County Parade Committee is sponsoring a Kick-Off to Christmas in cooperation with the Alexander County Government and the Town of Taylorsville. This kick-off will be held on Thursday evening, December 1, at Alexander County Courthouse Park and Rotary Performance Stage, beginning at 6:00 p.m., said Dwaine Coley, Parade Coordinator.
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory Kicks Off The Holidays With Downtown Parade And Tree Lighting, Friday, Nov. 18th
Hickory – The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, November 18. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year. A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
Mount Airy News
Festive frivolity in Dobson, Pilot Mountain
Dobson will be opening Ice Skating on the Square for the season on Monday, Nov. 28. Skaters can sign up in advance for a skating time at: www.dobson-nc.com/179/Dobson-Square-Park. (File photo) This Santa’s elf hitches a ride on a “reindeer” during the 2019 Dobson Christmas Parade. (File photo)
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County chamber of commerce names new president
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has undergone several leadership changes in recent years, with the latest being a unanimous appointment of Jennifer Weber as the organization’s new president. Weber has been with the Chamber since 2006, serving as interim president since May. She is a...
theappalachianonline.com
BOO-ne, Episode 3: Hauntings of the High Country
Lost spirits wander the misty mountains of southern Appalachia. A historic hotel with dark secrets, a legendary mountain hiding mysteries untold and a troubled dormitory host supernatural happenings no one can explain. Who are the phantoms that linger in Boone’s backyard and why are they trapped to haunt these hills forever?
The Tomahawk
Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn
Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 14
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5. Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5. Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 98.5. Metro Diner, 14211...
wataugaonline.com
Boone Fire Department Wants to Keep You Safe and Warm This Fall and Winter
As the temperature outside drops, Boone families take to the indoors to keep safe and warm. What they may not realize is that turning up the heat can increase the risk of home heating fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), half of all home-heating fires occur during...
theappalachianonline.com
Bell bottoms, blouses and bags: Boone’s thrifting scene
The slide and clink of hangers, the lingering mothball smell, textures ranging from itchy to velvety … this is thrifting. Whether it’s the search for classic bell bottoms, a nicely broken in leather jacket, baggy grandparent-esque sweaters or the perfect Levi’s, Boone has been taken over by its thrifting scene.
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
Police: Hickory man died in moped wreck Saturday
According to a Hickory Police Department report, Gerald Ray Fulbright collided with the rear passenger side of a box truck Saturday on NC 127 South around 6 p.m.
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. One...
The Tomahawk
Mountain City couple takes officer for a car chase with child inside
When the chase was over, deputies discovered a child in the vehicle's back seat the whole time. The Mountain City couple Megan Sedgwick and the passenger, Thomas McCauley, were arrested last week after they led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report,...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners salute outgoing chairman, remember departed colleague
Iredell County commissioners on Tuesday honored retiring Chairman James Mallory and late-Commissioner Marvin Norman for their nearly three decades of combined years of service on the board. Commissioners presented a plaque to Norman’s widow, Juanita. Norman, who passed away September 14, served on the board continuously after being elected in...
wcyb.com
Identities of 2 people killed after SUV crashed into Johnson City gas station revealed
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identities of the two people killed after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City have been revealed. According to the Johnson City Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jonathan S. Brown, 28, of Johnson City. The passenger was identified as Courtney S. Crowder, 25, of Johnson City. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
