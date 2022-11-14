ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up. The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.
New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru...
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project

NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building. Commissioners also approved a budget amendment to buy the Project Grace design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million. Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and...
Plans move forward for affordable housing project in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans for the construction of an affordable housing complex in Wilmington will soon move forward, after the city was awarded a grant of $9 million from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. Starway Village will hold 278 affordable units, and will be built...
Freeman Park permits for 2023 scheduled to go on sale

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Freeman Park permits for 2023 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1. Per the announcement, those who purchase a permit in person between Dec. 1 and 31 will qualify for a $110 “early bird rate” plus applicable fees.
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
County commissioners appoint new CFCC board of trustee member

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The county commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Robbie Collins as a new member of the Board of Trustees at Cape Fear Community College on Monday, Nov. 16. Collins will take the seat of former trustee Jimmy Hopkins, who was removed by County Chairwoman Julia...
Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
Two parties make pitch to Southport for land tract

Two parties interested in a tract of land owned by the city of Southport spoke to the Southport Board of Aldermen about their intentions during last Thursday’s meeting at the community building. Representatives from The Polote Corporation and biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) laid out...
Dog dies in New Hanover County house fire, kittens rescued

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that tore through a home on Gordon Road. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Deputy Fire Marshal David Stone, an ambulance at a gas station across the...
Nao Trinidad replica ship docked in Wilmington through weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A replica of the Nao Trinidad was built in 2018 to resemble the captainship of the Armada del Maluco, once commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. It set sail from Spain in 1519 on the Magellan-Elcano expedition with four other ships. Out of the five, only two...
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope

Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
