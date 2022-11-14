Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxwilmington.com
Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up. The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.
foxwilmington.com
Town of Leland considering annexation of nearly 28 acres for conservation
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Leland is considering the annexation and rezoning of 27.74 acres to be used as open space for conservation. Members of the town council will vote on the proposal at their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. The area was acquired by the town...
WECT
New Hanover County selling surplus property, early sales available for nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is selling some of its surplus property first to nonprofits and then to the rest of the community. The NHC Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to declare these items surplus at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. From Nov. 16 to 22,...
foxwilmington.com
New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru...
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building. Commissioners also approved a budget amendment to buy the Project Grace design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million. Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and...
whqr.org
Wilmington-area renters are struggling to cover sharp rent increases
Twenty-three-year-old Kendra Bogart lives with her boyfriend in a 2-bedroom apartment near UNC-Wilmington — it was built in the early 1970s, and while they’ve made it homey, it does have a few problems. “My carpet is coming up from the tack, and in the back, the seams are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plans move forward for affordable housing project in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans for the construction of an affordable housing complex in Wilmington will soon move forward, after the city was awarded a grant of $9 million from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. Starway Village will hold 278 affordable units, and will be built...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Co. Commissioners vote to buy Project Grace design plans for $2.5M
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss several items, including the future of “Project Grace.”. The commissioners voted to purchase design plans for the project for $2.5 million from Zimmer Development Company. This is the original amount the commissioners...
WECT
Freeman Park permits for 2023 scheduled to go on sale
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Freeman Park permits for 2023 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1. Per the announcement, those who purchase a permit in person between Dec. 1 and 31 will qualify for a $110 “early bird rate” plus applicable fees.
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
foxwilmington.com
County commissioners appoint new CFCC board of trustee member
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The county commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Robbie Collins as a new member of the Board of Trustees at Cape Fear Community College on Monday, Nov. 16. Collins will take the seat of former trustee Jimmy Hopkins, who was removed by County Chairwoman Julia...
WECT
Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
The State Port Pilot
Two parties make pitch to Southport for land tract
Two parties interested in a tract of land owned by the city of Southport spoke to the Southport Board of Aldermen about their intentions during last Thursday’s meeting at the community building. Representatives from The Polote Corporation and biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) laid out...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dog dies in New Hanover County house fire, kittens rescued
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that tore through a home on Gordon Road. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Deputy Fire Marshal David Stone, an ambulance at a gas station across the...
WECT
Southport Fire Department to conduct live burn training on large structure
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that the Southport Fire Department will conduct a live burn training on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Per the announcement, the training will be conducted at 448 Jabbertown Road. The city stated that the outbuilding to be used by the fire department is large.
foxwilmington.com
Nao Trinidad replica ship docked in Wilmington through weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A replica of the Nao Trinidad was built in 2018 to resemble the captainship of the Armada del Maluco, once commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. It set sail from Spain in 1519 on the Magellan-Elcano expedition with four other ships. Out of the five, only two...
borderbelt.org
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope
Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
foxwilmington.com
County attorney for New Hanover County to retire after 39 of years of service
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County has announced that Wanda Copley, county attorney, plans to retire at the end of June. Copley has served as a county attorney for 38 years, with 2023 marking her 39th year serving the county. Per the announcement, she began serving...
Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
Services on tap in Sampson
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.,” Give Thanks Service” is held tonight at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove N.
