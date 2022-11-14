Read full article on original website
Watch Octopuses Hurl Shells at Each Other in Bizarre Underwater Brawl
A group of wild octopuses have been caught on camera hurling silt and shells at each other in first of its kind footage. Researchers in Jervis Bay, Australia, used underwater cameras to monitor the behavior of the population over several days and have reported their results in a paper published by online journal PLOS One.
Angry octopuses caught hurling silt, shells and algae at one another
The behaviour has never been observed in octopuses before. Octopuses have been observed throwing around debris, sometimes at one another and especially when they show visible signs of anger. A team of researchers based at the University of Sydney recorded the behaviour of a group of 10 common Sydney octopuses...
‘It was giving me a hug’: video captures rare giant octopus encounter
Canadian diver captures footage of the cephalopod drawing closer and closer until it fully embraces her
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
Monster Crocodile, 20 Feet Long, Attacks Tiny Boat: 'Everything Went Black'
The incident was just one of several life-threatening situations an Australian crocodile wrangler has experienced in his work.
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher
A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia
A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast
A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
Scientists Discover Massive Number of Bizarre Sea Creatures on the Ocean Floor
Researchers have uncovered some peculiar creatures and fish from the deep sea about 1,500 miles off the western coast of Australia. And, for these scientists, the unique finds are impressive dreams come true as many have only heard rumblings about animals such as these lurking within the seas. From fish...
Fish Trap Dating Back 11,000 Years in Alaska Reveals Migration Secrets
Ancient humans are thought to have crossed into the Americas via a land bridge between modern-day Russia and Alaska.
Oldest Fish Trap Ever Found in North America Discovered in Alaska
Scientists in Alaska recently found the oldest fishing trap, dating 11,000 years ago. The team from both robotics company Sunfish Inc. and Sealaska Heritage Institute discovered the fishing trap in Shakan Bay on the west side of Prince of Wales Island. The weir was first found using sonar in 2010 but has now been confirmed as a former fish trap.
Norway plans sanctuary for ‘spy’ whale Hvaldimir who came in from cold
Charity aims to establish first open water safe haven in a reserve for whales, including a Russian beluga that went viral on YouTube
'Spectacular' and bizarre ocean creatures (like stilt-walking fish) found living near deep-sea volcanoes
Light-up fish and ancient volcanic structures are among the discoveries of a new expedition to map the remote Cocos Islands in the Indian Ocean.
Whale, whale, whale! Incredible video shows humpback whale pull off nifty move to free itself from the ropes of a buoy in Canada after being stuck for two days
A humpback whale seen off the Pacific coast of Canada has pulled off a stunning move during a rescue mission after it put itself in danger by getting caught into fish nets for two-days-long. The whale was trying to shake off the ropes of a floating device in the Strait...
Soon After Dinosaur Decimation, Our Primate Ancestors Began Pouncing on Prey
A hunger for crunchy insects may have led our early primate ancestors to develop the signature traits that we inherited. Small primates like Teilhardina, which lived in the forest canopy of ancient China 55 million years ago, were early adopters of some of our evolutionary family’s most famous characteristics. Looking much more like lemurs than monkeys, they had forward-facing eyes, grasping hands and nails that would become hallmarks of many later primate species—including ourselves. How such traits evolved in the first place has long been controversial among fossil primate experts, but a new hypothesis suggests that sneakily hunting up in the treetops had a lot to do with it.
Early Humans May Have Cooked Fish 780,000 Years Ago
Cooking with fire marked an important turning point in human evolution. But based on available evidence, determining exactly when early humans learned to cook is challenging. While researchers have discovered the remains of charred animals and root vegetables, that doesn’t necessarily mean people were grilling up steaks for dinner; they may have simply tossed a dead animal into the fire for disposal.
‘Vast’ mass of microbes being released by melting glaciers
Bacteria can fertilise ecosystems but need to be studied closely to identify potential pathogens, scientists say
A Massive Freshwater River Is Flowing Under Antarctica’s Ice
Scientists know the ice covering Antarctica is melting, but they don’t fully understand all the forces at play. Now, they’ve made a surprising discovery that might help explain ice loss across parts of the massive continent: a 285-mile-long river coursing underneath the ice. They discovered the mysterious river...
