Watch Octopuses Hurl Shells at Each Other in Bizarre Underwater Brawl

A group of wild octopuses have been caught on camera hurling silt and shells at each other in first of its kind footage. Researchers in Jervis Bay, Australia, used underwater cameras to monitor the behavior of the population over several days and have reported their results in a paper published by online journal PLOS One.
Science Focus

Angry octopuses caught hurling silt, shells and algae at one another

The behaviour has never been observed in octopuses before. Octopuses have been observed throwing around debris, sometimes at one another and especially when they show visible signs of anger. A team of researchers based at the University of Sydney recorded the behaviour of a group of 10 common Sydney octopuses...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher

A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Tri-City Herald

Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia

A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
The Independent

Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast

A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Oldest Fish Trap Ever Found in North America Discovered in Alaska

Scientists in Alaska recently found the oldest fishing trap, dating 11,000 years ago. The team from both robotics company Sunfish Inc. and Sealaska Heritage Institute discovered the fishing trap in Shakan Bay on the west side of Prince of Wales Island. The weir was first found using sonar in 2010 but has now been confirmed as a former fish trap.
ALASKA STATE
Smithonian

Soon After Dinosaur Decimation, Our Primate Ancestors Began Pouncing on Prey

A hunger for crunchy insects may have led our early primate ancestors to develop the signature traits that we inherited. Small primates like Teilhardina, which lived in the forest canopy of ancient China 55 million years ago, were early adopters of some of our evolutionary family’s most famous characteristics. Looking much more like lemurs than monkeys, they had forward-facing eyes, grasping hands and nails that would become hallmarks of many later primate species—including ourselves. How such traits evolved in the first place has long been controversial among fossil primate experts, but a new hypothesis suggests that sneakily hunting up in the treetops had a lot to do with it.
Smithonian

Early Humans May Have Cooked Fish 780,000 Years Ago

Cooking with fire marked an important turning point in human evolution. But based on available evidence, determining exactly when early humans learned to cook is challenging. While researchers have discovered the remains of charred animals and root vegetables, that doesn’t necessarily mean people were grilling up steaks for dinner; they may have simply tossed a dead animal into the fire for disposal.
Smithonian

A Massive Freshwater River Is Flowing Under Antarctica’s Ice

Scientists know the ice covering Antarctica is melting, but they don’t fully understand all the forces at play. Now, they’ve made a surprising discovery that might help explain ice loss across parts of the massive continent: a 285-mile-long river coursing underneath the ice. They discovered the mysterious river...
Chowan Herald

My own LaGrange…

A LaGrange Point is a spot in outer space where objects stay put. This is usually not a thing in space, as things have a habit of falling into gravity wells that pockmark just about everywhere in the black velvet vacuum. But something can “stay put” when the gravitational pull of two or more bodies sorta cancel each other out. I know. That is a bad description. Here’s NASA explaining...

