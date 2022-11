PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KEYE) - A Texas middle school teacher has been fired after he allegedly admitted to his class that he’s a racist and made racist comments. Karmello Luellen, a 13-year-old who is Black, attends Bohls Middle School in the Pflugerville Independent School District. He says he asked his teacher to use the restroom, and the teacher told him “no because he’s a racist.”

