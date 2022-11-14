ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino

GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s to-do list: gun control, tax cuts, Right-to-Work repeal

LANSING – Gun control measures. Right-to Work repeal. Eliminating the “retirement tax.” Continuing to “fix the damn roads.”. It’s all on the table for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is preparing to begin her second term with a new Democrat-controlled Legislature ready and willing to consider sweeping policy proposals she was unable to advance the past four years with Republicans leading the House and Senate.
State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House

FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
