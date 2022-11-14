Read full article on original website
Related
Kent County Democratic Party headquarters vandalized
The Kent County Democratic Party says someone vandalized its headquarters with antisemitic graffiti.
WWMTCw
NAACP says complaints about Battle Creek Police led to Citizens Review Board idea
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek released a community survey asking residents if they should create a Citizens Review Board. Previous Coverage: Battle Creek leaders discuss creation of police accountability board. The Citizens Review Board can provide oversight to a police department, and hear complaints appealed after...
‘Disrespectful’ attempt to appoint election loser to vacant Muskegon County board seat thwarted
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The overwhelming winner of last week’s election for a Muskegon County commissioner’s seat will join the board a little early following the current commissioner’s resignation, despite efforts by Republicans to appoint the loser. Democrat Rillastine Wilkins, a 12-year county commissioner who previously...
A Portage teen raised $140K for an Honor Flight. Then she won a philanthropy award.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Alice Kraatz still remembers a disturbing story she heard nearly a decade ago of how a Vietnam veteran was welcomed back to Michigan when he returned from the war. All the veteran wanted was a steak dinner. “Instead, he was spat in the face,” Kraatz,...
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for PPP fraud
If you cheated taxpayers when it came to collecting federal COVID-19 relief funds, the government is coming for you: That’s the word from Homeland Security Investigations after a Grand Rapids man was sentenced for doing just that.
Cannon Twp. approves resolution to publicly disagree with Proposal 3
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michiganders recently voted to pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable. After the Supreme Court struck down nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly 57% of voters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lawsuit: Michigan Catholic school’s rule discriminates against students from mostly Black areas
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A group of families is suing Michigan Catholic school’s over a rule they say discriminates against students from mostly Black areas. The athletes at Orchard Lake Saint Mary’s say they’re being benched because of where they transferred. Jon Marko is the attorney...
Zoo expansion, affordable housing and 27 more on list for share of $110M from Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – From an expansion of John Ball Zoo to loans for affordable housing projects, Kent County staff have outlined 29 projects they recommend to receive a cut of about $110 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding. The list of projects, totalling about $120 million in funding recommendations,...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Suspect arrested in triple shooting, killing of Western Michigan University student
PORTAGE, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man wanted for the killing of a Western Michigan University student, as well as the shooting of a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old child, has been arrested. The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety issued a joint news release on...
Former Muskegon Heights Academy Board Chair releases statement on firing
Muskegon Heights' Public School Academy former Chair expresses concerns over school safety, after being fired on Monday.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino
GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In This Part Of Grand Rapids?
Snowball fights are a right of passage for all kids once the wintertime starts. It never occurred to me that some children don't get to experience snowball fights because of laws within their cities. There are even cities in Michigan that have banned all snowball fights. Houghton. Within the city...
Recent study shows most dangerous intersections in Kent County
Cross streets with US-131 make up half of the most dangerous intersections in Kent County, according to a recent report from Michigan Auto Law.
Long-serving Muskegon county commissioner retires at the age of 90
Rillastine Wilkins, a Muskegon woman who has served the community for decades, has officially retired at the age of 90.
bridgemi.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s to-do list: gun control, tax cuts, Right-to-Work repeal
LANSING – Gun control measures. Right-to Work repeal. Eliminating the “retirement tax.” Continuing to “fix the damn roads.”. It’s all on the table for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is preparing to begin her second term with a new Democrat-controlled Legislature ready and willing to consider sweeping policy proposals she was unable to advance the past four years with Republicans leading the House and Senate.
Concerns grow over violence in Downtown Grand Rapids
Many of the business owners in the downtown area are taking additional safety precautions as reports of violent incidents increase.
fox2detroit.com
State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House
FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
Grand Rapids neighborhood hosting community tree lighting ceremony
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Residents in the Boston Square neighborhood will come together again this year for the second annual community tree lighting ceremony. Modern Hardware is hosting the 5 p.m. ceremony Saturday, Dec. 3 at Boston Square Community Parklet, 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE. The mission behind the event reflects...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 1