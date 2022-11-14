ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

Homer woman arrested after Walmart Grand Larceny

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

HOMER, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to New York State Police, a Homer woman was arrested on November 11th after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from the Walmart in Cortlandville.

A police investigation revealed that Ashley Jenkins, age 37, scanned some of her merchandise while at the self-checkout but failed to scan over $1,000 worth of other items.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with felony Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

She was transported to SP Homer and released on appearance tickets returnable to Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.

