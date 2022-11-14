Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
news9.com
Overturned Semi Crash Closes NB Lanes Of I-35 Service Road In SE OKC
Authorities are responding to the scene of an overturned semi crash Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the I-35 Service Road and Southeast 25th Street. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said no injuries have been reported in the crash. Firefighters said...
news9.com
Families Escape Edmond House Fire, Lose Everything To Blaze
Two families with four young children escaped a house fire in Edmond but lost everything they owned in the process. Dakota Helton said she, her 5-year-old daughter, her 2-month-old son, her fiancé, her brother, as well as her best friend and her two children (2 and 7-year-old daughters) were in the home when the fire erupted from the garage Tuesday night.
news9.com
Police Release Identities Of Suspect, OKC Officers Involved In Deadly Shootout Near McLoud
An Oklahoma City police officer is home recovering after he was hit in the face with shrapnel on Tuesday during a shootout with a burglary suspect. The suspect died in the police shooting near McLoud and was identified as 38-year-old Timothy Johnson. The shooting with Johnson happened on a rural...
news9.com
OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead
The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud. The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road. Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being...
news9.com
Man Stabs Self During Pursuit In OKC
Police said a man stabbed himself in the neck during an early Wednesday morning chase on foot. The Oklahoma City Police Department said this started when a man experiencing homelessness was not able to enter into a house he'd been staying in at around 2am near Northwest 26th Street and North Virginia Avenue.
news9.com
OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
news9.com
Federal Government Launches Investigation Into How OCPD, State Handle Mental Health Crises
The Justice Department announced Thursday that they are opening an investigation into the State of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City Police Department. The department said the investigation will examine community-based mental health services provided in Oklahoma County. The investigation will also examine Oklahoma City’s systems, 911 call center and OCPD,...
news9.com
Peppers Ranch Takes A New Approach To Foster Care
Everyone needs a place where they belong, a place where they fit in and for foster children and foster families, that place is Peppers Ranch. The community of 15 homes opened in 1999, on 240 acres in Guthrie, as a means of support for foster care families. “Foster care homes...
Comments / 0