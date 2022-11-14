Two families with four young children escaped a house fire in Edmond but lost everything they owned in the process. Dakota Helton said she, her 5-year-old daughter, her 2-month-old son, her fiancé, her brother, as well as her best friend and her two children (2 and 7-year-old daughters) were in the home when the fire erupted from the garage Tuesday night.

EDMOND, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO