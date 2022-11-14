The District to host first-South Dakota Athletic Commission-sanctioned boxing card

Boxers will head to the ring inside The District next month as the first-ever South Dakota Athletic Commission-sanctioned professional boxing card is scheduled for December.

The inaugural event, Sioux Falls Boxing Classic, will be held on Dec. 1 and hosted by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority.

Tables and suites for the events are sold out. There won't be any individual tickets available at the door.

"This is an event we've wanted to create for a while and are so excited that it's coming to fruition next month," Thomas Lee, executive director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, said. "Tables and suites sold out in just a matter of a few weeks, and with it being the first sanctioned professional boxing card to take place in Sioux Falls, the anticipation for what will be a unique night is high."

A portion of the event's proceeds will go toward Volunteers of America Dakotas and LSS Mentoring Services of Sioux Falls.