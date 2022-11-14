Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom promises to protect wildfire, homelessness resources amid budget problems
NAPA, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday said investments in firefighting, drought response and homelessness initiatives are firm, even as the state faces a projected $25 billion budget deficit. "Our priorities are our priorities," Newsom said at a news conference in Napa. "While we’ve made record investments, I’m...
KCRA.com
California law enforcement agencies prepare for increased crime during the holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is preparing for any possible organized retail theft as the 2022 holiday shopping season has begun. The agency's Organized Retail Crime Task Force will be “increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility,” according to the California governor’s office.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County buys property for third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has purchased the site at 4837 Watt Ave. to be converted into the county's third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness, the county announced. "It'll be, by far, our largest, not only Safe Stay Community, but homeless sheltering facility we've ever done,"...
KCRA.com
Scams through popular payment app Zelle rise dramatically, and banks probably won’t help you
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever used an app on your phone to send money to a friend or family member?. If so, you should be aware that the number of scamming incidents occurring on a popular payment service has risen dramatically in recent years — and the odds of big banks coming to your rescue is slim.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County is matching funds into their digital gift card program RadCard
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquín County leaders are bringing back theRADCard digital gift card ahead of the holiday season. County officials designated $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the program. Wednesday's round included $1 million. The RADCard program allows you to load money...
riolindamessenger.com
Election Results that Impact Sacramento County
Since the election on November 8th, I have seen a tremendous amount of analysis from people about how it will impact things on a national level with regards to the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. But on the state and local level, there were some issues that were voted on that will have major importance to us on the local level that I have seen very little coverage on – even by local papers. For my monthly article, I want to highlight the three most impactful ones so that you can know what to expect. And even though the votes are still being counted, each of these three I am going to describe below have enough votes counted for us to know with high confidence how they are going to wind up.
KCRA.com
City of Sacramento will distribute stipends to child care centers in underserved communities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is working withChild Action, Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps Sacramento County families access affordable, quality child care and education services, to distribute stipends to up to 134 family child care homes and child care centers. According to city data, 272 child...
rosevilletoday.com
Kaiser Permanente responds to planned Nurses Strike in Roseville and Northern California
Roseville, Calif.- UPDATED: Strike Averted: Northern California Kaiser Nurses reach tentative agreement. In response to the article, Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike, Kaiser Permanente reached out to Roseville Today to share their position regarding the planned strike and ongoing labor negotiations. Their unedited response in its entirety is provided below.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Man threatens Sacramento official, cleanup for diesel spill at park, Trump launches 3rd White House campaign
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
Why local midterm election results have still not been called | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — While eyes are on congressional races in California to determine the balance of power, counties are still in the long and thorough process of counting ballots. The election process is different in California compared to many other states. Tuesday marks one week since election night, it...
Sacramento Superior Court rolling out jury summons postcards in November
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Superior Court announced earlier this month it will officially roll out its new system of jury summoning this Friday. Residents in Sacramento will receive postcards in place of traditional enclosed jury duty summons beginning Nov. 18. The change is being made in effort to...
Police boost patrols as Sacramento region deals with 'a problem with organized retail crime'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says people can expect to see more patrols at shopping centers as this year's busy holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Black Friday is next week, and CHP has a message for anybody planning to commit organized retail theft. “Crime doesn’t pay....
Hospitals in Sacramento see a rise in RSV cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hospitals in the Sacramento region are seeing a surge in cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, months ahead of when the virus usually peaks. "Dignity Health has been seeing a significant increase in RSV in the past two to three weeks," said...
KCRA.com
Despite drought, rising costs, Sacramento officials emphasize the importance flood insurance
As Northern California prepares for the possibility of a fourth dry year in a row, the potential for flood damage may seem distant, but the city of Sacramento Department of Utilities spokesperson Carlos Eliason says that doesn't mean the threat is non-existent. "We can flood any single year, even if...
Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
SFist
Feathers Flying In Sactown Suburb After Postal Worker Fatally Bludgeons Aggressive, Menacing Turkey
A controversy over a postal worker killing a turkey that attacked delivery workers has gobbled up Sacramento Nextdoor, as a “drumstick gang” of wild turkeys has had tensions marinating for months. It is well-known that raccoons, geese, and turkeys are some of the biggest assholes of the animal...
rosevilletoday.com
Quick Quack moves manufacturing to Roseville with dozens of jobs
Roseville, Calif.- Quick Quack, headquartered in Roseville, is the fourth largest car wash company in the nation. The organization recently moved its manufacturing to Roseville where the company will design and fabricate car wash components. This move brings more than 60 jobs to the city, including software and hardware engineering roles, with more jobs planned as the business continues to expand.
KCRA.com
Sacramento International Airport is named the best midsized airport in US
Sacramento International Airport has scored bragging rights as the best midsized airport in the country. The Wall Street Journal ranked SMF as No. 1 for how the airport stacks up across 19 categories, saying the airport also attained its highest score overall. Sacramento International Airport notched high marks for reliability,...
