ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

California law enforcement agencies prepare for increased crime during the holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is preparing for any possible organized retail theft as the 2022 holiday shopping season has begun. The agency's Organized Retail Crime Task Force will be “increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility,” according to the California governor’s office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Election Results that Impact Sacramento County

Since the election on November 8th, I have seen a tremendous amount of analysis from people about how it will impact things on a national level with regards to the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. But on the state and local level, there were some issues that were voted on that will have major importance to us on the local level that I have seen very little coverage on – even by local papers. For my monthly article, I want to highlight the three most impactful ones so that you can know what to expect. And even though the votes are still being counted, each of these three I am going to describe below have enough votes counted for us to know with high confidence how they are going to wind up.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Kaiser Permanente responds to planned Nurses Strike in Roseville and Northern California

Roseville, Calif.- UPDATED: Strike Averted: Northern California Kaiser Nurses reach tentative agreement. In response to the article, Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike, Kaiser Permanente reached out to Roseville Today to share their position regarding the planned strike and ongoing labor negotiations. Their unedited response in its entirety is provided below.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Hospitals in Sacramento see a rise in RSV cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hospitals in the Sacramento region are seeing a surge in cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, months ahead of when the virus usually peaks. "Dignity Health has been seeing a significant increase in RSV in the past two to three weeks," said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Quick Quack moves manufacturing to Roseville with dozens of jobs

Roseville, Calif.- Quick Quack, headquartered in Roseville, is the fourth largest car wash company in the nation. The organization recently moved its manufacturing to Roseville where the company will design and fabricate car wash components. This move brings more than 60 jobs to the city, including software and hardware engineering roles, with more jobs planned as the business continues to expand.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento International Airport is named the best midsized airport in US

Sacramento International Airport has scored bragging rights as the best midsized airport in the country. The Wall Street Journal ranked SMF as No. 1 for how the airport stacks up across 19 categories, saying the airport also attained its highest score overall. Sacramento International Airport notched high marks for reliability,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy