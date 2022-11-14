ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Vote for the Tulare County high school athlete of the week (Nov. 14-18)

By Vongni Yang, Visalia Times-Delta
 3 days ago
Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes at the newspaper's website, visaliatimesdelta.com. The poll closes at noon on Friday.

Please do not email your votes.

  • Hannah Baker, volleyball, Exeter: Baker tallied 22 kills and 19 digs to lead the Monarchs to a state playoff win.
  • Brooklyn Bawanan, girls cross country, El Diamante: Bawanan came in first at the 2022 East Yosemite League championship race at Mooney Grove Park.
  • Jake Chambers, boys water polo, Redwood: Chambers scored 12 goals in three playoff games to lead the Rangers to the Central Section Division II semifinals.
  • Karlee De Groot, volleyball, Central Valley Christian: De Groot fired 13 kills to direct the Cavaliers to a state playoff victory.
  • Carly Herrera, girls cross country, Tulare Western: Herrera placed first at the 2022 West Yosemite League championship race at Ridge Creek Golf Club.
  • Hunter Skoglund, boys cross country, Redwood: Skoglund placed third at the 2022 East Yosemite League championship race at Mooney Grove Park.

Anyone (coaches, parents, teammates, teachers, friends, etc.) can nominate an athlete of the week for every sport.

Nominate players for next week's ballot by emailing sports reporter Vongni Yang at vyang2@visaliatimesdelta.com.

Nominations are based on information available to the Times-Delta. Please include statistics and a photo with your submission.

All high school varsity players from Tulare County are eligible to be on the ballot. Nominations must be received for consideration by Monday morning following that week's games.

Vongni Yang is a sports reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. He covers Tulare County sports. Follow him on Twitter @Vongni. To support his continued coverage of local sports, subscribe today.

