Clarksville, TN

Related
WKRN

Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection

Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police search for 41-year-old man last seen in March in Franklin, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are looking for information on a missing 41-year-old who was last seen in Franklin, Tennessee in March. The City of Franklin reports that detectives are searching for information regarding Marco Atilano's disappearance. His family has became more concerned after not seeing or hearing from...
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Man charged with criminal homicide after shooting on Pine Mountain Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Charges have been filed against an 18-year-old from Clarksville following a shooting on Pine Mountain Road that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old male. At approximately 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting

A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison. Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station …. A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

FOX 17 News investigates rape cases across the Midstate

*WARNING: This story may be triggering for survivors of sexual assault*. One in six women will be raped in their lifetime, according to the Sexual Assault Center. Some are victimized again when the system designed to get them justice fails these survivors. Becky Griffith was kidnapped and raped five times...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Goodlettsville police officer

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Wednesday as an honorary officer for the Goodlettsville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police search for owner of two horses found in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two horses were found in Robertson County Wednesday, and police are trying to find their owner. Robertson County Sherriff's Office reported that they were roaming around the corner of Ed Ross Road and Turnersville Road. If you know the owner or if the horses...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

