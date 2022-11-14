Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
Teen charged after two juveniles shot in Hermitage
The shooting happened at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way back on May 14.
fox17.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting Saturday lived at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Saturday night, officers killed Drandon Brown after they say he came at them with a knife. The officers, at first, tried using a taser on Brown. But prior to that, dispatch received several calls about a man walking on the side of the road yelling and throwing things at vehicles.
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
fox17.com
Police search for 41-year-old man last seen in March in Franklin, Tennessee
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are looking for information on a missing 41-year-old who was last seen in Franklin, Tennessee in March. The City of Franklin reports that detectives are searching for information regarding Marco Atilano's disappearance. His family has became more concerned after not seeing or hearing from...
clarksvillenow.com
Man charged with criminal homicide after shooting on Pine Mountain Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Charges have been filed against an 18-year-old from Clarksville following a shooting on Pine Mountain Road that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old male. At approximately 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive for...
WSMV
Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
WKRN
Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting
A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison. Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station …. A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired...
BOLO: Dickson Police Looking to ID this Subject
November 16, 2022 – The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please Detective Phillips at 615-441-9563, or you can message this page.
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
fox17.com
FOX 17 News investigates rape cases across the Midstate
*WARNING: This story may be triggering for survivors of sexual assault*. One in six women will be raped in their lifetime, according to the Sexual Assault Center. Some are victimized again when the system designed to get them justice fails these survivors. Becky Griffith was kidnapped and raped five times...
fox17.com
FOX 17 News investigates: Smyrna man accused of killing mother of four pleads 'not guilty'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a FOX 17 News follow up investigation, we’re learning more about a court case hanging in the balance. A repeat driving under the influence (DUI) offender is accused of killing a mother of four while out on bail in March 2021. Now,...
‘A coward took him’: Mother breaks silence in search for son’s killer
29-year-old Nathan Garvin was shot while standing outside of Club Premium early Sunday morning on Oct. 23.
fox17.com
Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Goodlettsville police officer
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Wednesday as an honorary officer for the Goodlettsville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
WSMV
Pawn shop owner/operator arrested after 10-month police investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over 1,000 stolen items were seized by Metro Police from a Middle Tennessee pawn shop on Tuesday. A 10-month investigation led Metro Police to carry out search warrants simultaneously at four Music City Pawn locations – three in Davidson County and one in Franklin. “Whenever...
Police: Man wanted after allegedly lying about driving stolen car involved in deadly crash
Metro police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on vehicular homicide and gun charges stemming from a deadly crash that happened Sunday, Oct. 16.
fox17.com
Police search for owner of two horses found in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two horses were found in Robertson County Wednesday, and police are trying to find their owner. Robertson County Sherriff's Office reported that they were roaming around the corner of Ed Ross Road and Turnersville Road. If you know the owner or if the horses...
fox17.com
Man arrested for deadly 2018 shooting on Antioch Pike in an apparent road rage incident
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect was charged with the deadly 2018 shooting on Antioch Pike in an apparent road rage incident over a fender bender. Metro Police report 46-year-old Luis Vazquez is charged with killing Jose Vergara on Sept. 23, 2018 in a parking lot on Antioch Pike after the two reportedly had an argument after their vehicles collided.
WSMV
Drunk man threatens to ‘blow up’ Nashville hotel over potato chips: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A drunk man was arrested in Nashville Wednesday after police say he threatened to “blow up” a downtown hotel and assaulted a security guard after having a confrontation about potato chips. Ryan Abdelqadar, 35, was charged with assault, burglary, public intoxication, among other...
