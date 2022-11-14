ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene City Council to consider final vote on new tax increment reinvestment zone

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEXPB_0jATJhov00

The Abilene City Council will consider creating a tax increment reinvestment zone to help fund a single-family residential development on land owned by Abilene Christian University.

The proposed project would create a single-family subdivision on Abilene's north side, the area bounded by North 10th Street, Loop 322, a portion of East Highway 80, San Jacinto Drive and Kenwood Drive.

The housing development is expected to create $436 million in taxable value, while it's estimated the city will receive close to $41 million over the life of the agreement.

Abilene Independent School District and Taylor Countycollectively would receive an estimated $126.7 million over the 20-year life of the TIRZ.

The TIRZ, if approved would be the city's third. It would fund a portion of public improvements required to service the subdivision.

That includes offsite water and sewer improvements to serve the development and onsite utility improvements that would both serve the development and manage offsite stormwater runoff.

The zone would receive 25% of the city's anticipated tax levy, up to $13.6 million over the course of 20 years, capped by the actual cost of building the improvements.

The 25% incentive is about 19 cents per $100 of property value at the current rate.

"As we go into 2023, as value accumulates, that TIRZ will theoretically start capturing (it)," City Manager Robert Hanna said Monday.

It is estimated the actual incentive amount would total about $10.5 million.

The incentive is provided on a reimbursable basis, meaning the developer would be repaid yearly as improvements are constructed and the development progresses over the course of 20-year period.

If the council approves the TIRZ creation, city staff will bring forward a reimbursement agreement spelling out the public improvements to be paid for by the TIRZ and the associated obligations of the city and developer.

The reimbursement agreement will need to be separately approved by both the TIRZ's board of directors and the council.

Other business ...

In other business the council Thursday will:

∎ Vote whether to approve replacement construction of Honey Bee Road and Honey Bee Circle at Lake Fort Phantom Hill, at a cost of $1.95 million.

Once the new roadways are constructed, new driveways and approaches will be built, while the old Honey Bee Road and Honey Bee Circle will be removed.

Funding for the project is allocated through the Lake Fort Phantom Lots Fund. Bontke Brothers, Inc. was the sole bidder, according to city documents.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene City Council approves new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to develop 900+ homes on ACU-owned property

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene city council members have voted to approve a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help develop more than 900 homes on property owned by Abilene Christian University. Council members voted to approve the City’s 3rd TIRZ during Thursday’s meeting with hopes of creating a new subdivision of around 911 homes […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple suspected meth dealers arrested in Abilene, victim reports sugar poured in gas tank

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal MischiefA report was taken for Criminal Mischief […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspect caught on camera taking $500 out of wallet after finding it outside Abilene store

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2200 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported an unknown […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: North Abilene motel robbed at gunpoint

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene motel was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robbery happened at a motel on the 2200 block of W Overland Trail just after 9:00 p.m. An incident report states a suspect jumped behind the counter and demanded money from a clerk while pointing a firearm. This suspect fled […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man accused of taking cash, vapes during armed robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of taking cash and vapes during an armed robbery has been arrested. Richard Pruitt was taken into custody Tuesday for Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Hwy 277 in March. Court documents state a suspect, later identified as […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Abandoned home catches fire in Clyde

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned house in Clyde caught fire Monday night. With Clyde Volunteer and City Fire Departments responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Gashouse Road, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the house was abandoned and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. Authorities said the fire […]
CLYDE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
mcm.edu

Jonathan McHugh ’17 & Matthew McHugh ’17

Jonathan and Matthew McHugh have always wanted to give back to the community that supported them so well. The identical twins, who both majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated from McMurry in 2017, credit their coaches at the institution and hearts for service as to why they chose their profession.
ABILENE, TX
The Community News

Something’s gotta give when Bearcats meet Pirates Friday

For years the Aledo Bearcats and Lubbock Cooper Pirates have been dominant figures in the Class 5A football playoffs. However, for one, the season will end much earlier than they are used to as they will face off at 7 p.m. in the second round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.
ALEDO, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy