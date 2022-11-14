ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso News wins awards for best website, breaking news

By Jessica Onsurez, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Ruidoso News
Ruidoso News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKlTu_0jATJMTm00

SANTA FE - The New Mexico Press Association recognized the best of New Mexico's newspaper writing, photography and advertising at the Better Newspaper Contest banquet on Saturday.

The Ruidoso News won four first-place awards and one second-place award.

The Ruidoso News was awarded Best Website in the Weekly Class II category. The award was received by News Director Jessica Onsurez.

Onsurez was awarded first place in the Breaking News category for her coverage of the death 47-year-old Heather Garrett in flood waters in Lincoln County.

Read the winning article:Flooding results in one death, damage throughout Lincoln County

The judge wrote: "While this is breaking news, the thoroughness of the writer with emotion was great reading."

The staff of the Ruidoso News was awarded first place in the Breaking News-Digital Weekly Class I category, for its coverage of the ignition and spread of the McBride Fire and Nogal Fire in the Lincoln National Forest.

"Excellent coverage," wrote the judge of the submission which included social media posts, an daily update of fire fighting efforts and reporting on important public information regarding evacuations and shelters.

Justin Garcia, a reporter for the Sun-News, traveled to Ruidoso to help cover the McBride Fire in April. His stories were picked up by multiple Gannett-owned properties, including the Sun-News. His story recounting the harrowing first 24 hours of the blaze was awarded Best News Writing in Weekly Division II.

Read the winning article:Ruidoso residents recount harrowing 24 hours as McBride, Nogal Canyon fires loom

"Your first paragraph grabbed my attention and I wanted to keep reading," a judge wrote. "Your next two paragraphs kept me entranced. I absolutely needed to know more about Ruidoso's residents and the fire. Well written overall, but what really cemented my decision was the way you grabbed my attention in the beginning and didn't let go. That's exactly how a great news story should be written. Very well done! Congratulations, you are a talented writer."

Garcia, along with Carlsbad Current-Argus reporter Adrian Hedden and Alamogordo Daily News/Ruidoso News reporter Nicole Maxwell, won first place in Best Ongoing/Continuing Coverage in the Weekly Division II for their work covering the McBride Fire.

A judge wrote: "You were there when the community needed you! Great ongoing updates in the coverage and strong images and video support."

Photos from the fire also resulted in a second place win for the Ruidoso News in the Online Photo Gallery Weekly Class I category.

A newspaper from each division is awarded for General Excellence, the top award. This year’s winners are: Santa Fe New Mexican, Daily I; Farmington Daily Times, Daily 2; Taos News, Weekly I; and El Defensor Chieftain in Socorro, Weekly 2.

The contest was judged by the Wyoming Press Association.

The awards were handed out at the NMPA 113th Annual Convention.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

