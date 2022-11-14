ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

Leticia7
3d ago

So sorry to hear that, I’m constantly getting emails texts from company and so many are Amazon, Apple, Walmart & so many others. I almost got scam last week I went in to my Citi Bank so I sign in and I kept getting error and then I got a pop up with a number to call and I did and was so close to getting scam. I put him on hold & I call Citi Bank & they told the system was down & I told her what happen & gave her the name of the company which was Join ZOHO and said never heard of them, I went back to the scammer & told him I’ll deal with my bank. Please be AWARE.

Guest
3d ago

I did a reverse look up, found my scammer,broke his jaw, and all it cost me was airfare, that feeling was fantastic, I welcome a scam artist, once I get their name, boy are they ever sorry

MTA
3d ago

White collar crime needs reforms. You make millions of dollars through healthcare fraud and what happens? You pay a fine and walk away. Scam people with a fake university and what happens? You pay a fine and walk away. You make millions by peddling fake conspiracy theories and what happens? You’re ordered to pay a fine and walk away. I read how the small country of Iceland had problems with corrupt bankers until they stopped fining them and letting them walk away. They started locking them up.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

BOCANEWSNOW

This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton "home." The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff's Office Aviation officers were […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore sandwich store briefly closed following inspection

Each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the restaurant at the time of the inspection. One Palm Beach County restaurant was shut down after failing its state restaurant inspection. West Palm Beach. Royal Sandwich Company4211 Northshore Drive, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
BOCA RATON, FL

