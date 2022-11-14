So sorry to hear that, I’m constantly getting emails texts from company and so many are Amazon, Apple, Walmart & so many others. I almost got scam last week I went in to my Citi Bank so I sign in and I kept getting error and then I got a pop up with a number to call and I did and was so close to getting scam. I put him on hold & I call Citi Bank & they told the system was down & I told her what happen & gave her the name of the company which was Join ZOHO and said never heard of them, I went back to the scammer & told him I’ll deal with my bank. Please be AWARE.
I did a reverse look up, found my scammer,broke his jaw, and all it cost me was airfare, that feeling was fantastic, I welcome a scam artist, once I get their name, boy are they ever sorry
White collar crime needs reforms. You make millions of dollars through healthcare fraud and what happens? You pay a fine and walk away. Scam people with a fake university and what happens? You pay a fine and walk away. You make millions by peddling fake conspiracy theories and what happens? You’re ordered to pay a fine and walk away. I read how the small country of Iceland had problems with corrupt bankers until they stopped fining them and letting them walk away. They started locking them up.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Comments / 32