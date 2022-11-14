Read full article on original website
Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
First hour: Political director David Zavac on campaign strategy and why the Kaptur campaign in Ohio overperformed. Second hour: Why can't we recycle more plastic products?. The longest-serving woman in Congress was re-elected for another term last week. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio defeated a Republican candidate who had called for red states to secede from the union. JR Majewski was running a lot closer in the polls than what became the final result. So how did Kaptur over-perform in a state that has gone deep red? Some analysts have said it's a model for how campaigns for any party should be run across the country. We talk with the Kaptur campaign's political director, as well as a local Democratic leader about campaign strategy. Our guests:
Hosting Thanksgiving dinner? Better make it potluck
Thanksgiving dinner is going to take a bigger bite out of your wallet this year. The jump in prices for a traditional holiday meal is the largest in three decades. That’s how long the American Farm Bureau Federation has been conducting its yearly, informal survey of grocery store prices.
Lake Effect poised to dump up to 4 feet of snow in WNY by Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a series of Lake Effect Snow Warnings calling for wide bands of Lake Effect snow to fall across Western New York, in some cases at the rate of 3 inches an hour through Saturday night. Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of Emergency...
