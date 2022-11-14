First hour: Political director David Zavac on campaign strategy and why the Kaptur campaign in Ohio overperformed. Second hour: Why can't we recycle more plastic products?. The longest-serving woman in Congress was re-elected for another term last week. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio defeated a Republican candidate who had called for red states to secede from the union. JR Majewski was running a lot closer in the polls than what became the final result. So how did Kaptur over-perform in a state that has gone deep red? Some analysts have said it's a model for how campaigns for any party should be run across the country. We talk with the Kaptur campaign's political director, as well as a local Democratic leader about campaign strategy. Our guests:

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO