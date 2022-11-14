Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Lisa Murkowski closes gap in Senate race against Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) closed the gap Wednesday against GOP challenger Kelly Tshibaka and is close to shoring up enough votes to win her fourth term under the state's new ranked choice voting system. Murkowski made the gains after a big batch of absentee and early ballots were counted...
Washington Examiner
Congressman who led impeachment seeks legislation barring Trump from office
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is responding to former President Donald Trump's expected 2024 campaign debut with legislation barring him from ever pursuing political office. Chastising Trump for "leading an insurrection against the United States," Cicilline contended that Trump should be banned from office under the 14th Amendment and unveiled plans to craft a bill doing just that in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday night.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority
The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Washington Examiner
Biden downplays Trump launching his third presidential campaign
President Joe Biden dismissed former President Donald Trump launching his third White House bid when pressed for his thoughts on the sidelines of the G-20 leaders summit in Bali, Indonesia. Biden was standing beside French President Emmanuel Macron when a reporter accompanying the incumbent on his Asia trip asked whether...
Washington Examiner
Democrats want Trump to be the GOP nominee — ask yourself why
Former President Donald Trump has begun his reelection campaign. Democrats and their media allies have already begun cheering on his nomination because they aren’t scared of Trump. They are scared of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Among the Democrats and independents openly rooting for Trump to win the GOP nomination...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Republican puts Mayorkas on notice in explosive hearing: 'You will' be exposed
A House Republican warned the Biden administration’s top homeland security official in a public hearing Tuesday of his plans to expose how the Senate-confirmed official had allegedly targeted conservative employees. During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats facing the nation, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) bombarded Mayorkas with...
Washington Examiner
'He's a loser': GOP lawmaker says Republicans on Capitol Hill don't want Trump in 2024
A onetime staunch ally of Donald Trump and prominent figure of the "Stop the Steal" rally is calling for the former president to ditch his White House aspirations — for the good of the Republican Party and of the country. "If President Trump wanted to put America first, he...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi previews how Democrats will strong-arm House with 'scant' GOP majority
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will be laying down the speaker’s gavel with House control going to the Republicans following the 2022 midterm elections. The California Democrat issued a statement Wednesday night saying House Democrats “defied expectations during the midterm elections” and “will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda — with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority” in the next Congress.
Washington Examiner
Republicans must say no to Trump
Republicans were supposed to crush Democrats across the country in last Tuesday's elections. The way former President Donald Trump told it, his endorsed candidates would lead the way. They were his supporting cast, the warm-up act to his triumphant announcement that he was again running for the presidency and was the clear leader of a resurgent GOP.
Washington Examiner
Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology
The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
The House Republican conference elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Wednesday to serve as their majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. Scalise was uncontested for the position, and the move would keep him as the No. 2 to current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), assuming he becomes speaker of the House. McCarthy is facing a challenge from the more conservative wing of the GOP.
Washington Examiner
Democrat Hobbs claims victory over Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – After a prolonged ballot counting process, Democrat Katie Hobbs appears to have withstood a late push by Republican Kari Lake in their face-off for Arizona governor. Maricopa County released an additional 72,000 votes Monday night, 57% of those going to Lake. With Hobbs leading by...
Washington Examiner
Donald Trump's broken act
On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he will again run for president. It's a rushed move for relevance following the underwhelming Republican midterm performance. Unsurprisingly, Trump has not taken kindly to criticism that he bears the blame for the GOP's election night struggles. Trump thus used his campaign...
Washington Examiner
'Totally nuts': Biden’s cuts to Russian oil were 'shortsighted,' expert warns
The chances of a winter fuel crisis are heating up, and the Biden administration's hasty decision to ban Russian oil is partially to blame, one energy expert said. "When we went into the war in Ukraine, we decided 'no more Russian oil' because we only buy 3% of oil from there ... so no one paid attention," Mark Wolfe told the Washington Examiner.
Washington Examiner
Trump makes emperor-with-no-clothes announcement for president
Wafting out from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, pungent as a three-day-dead rat in a basement closet, came the unmistakable stench of a loser. Yes, in 2016, Donald Trump pulled an inside straight, with FBI Director James Comey’s unintentional help, to become president over the most emotionally unattractive major party nominee in modern history. (Even then, he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.) He has won almost nothing since.
Washington Examiner
Warnock and Democratic allies file lawsuit over Saturday voting ahead of Georgia runoff
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is locked in a tight runoff race against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday that seeks to reverse a state law prohibiting Saturday voting. Over the weekend, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office notified county officials that there would be no...
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
Washington Examiner
Top Biden DOJ official going to work for law firm that defends Hunter Biden
A top Biden DOJ criminal division official is going to work for the law firm that is defending Hunter Biden amid the Justice Department’s investigation into him. Nicholas McQuaid was appointed acting chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division for the Biden administration. McQuaid had been a partner at Latham & Watkins with Hunter Biden defense lawyer Christopher Clark and worked on cases with him until McQuaid took the job at the Justice Department, according to court filings reviewed by the Washington Examiner.
Washington Examiner
Golden wins reelection in Maine's 2nd Congressional District race
(The Center Square) – Democratic Rep. Jared Golden edged out former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin on Wednesday in a ranked choice runoff for Maine's closely watched 2nd Congressional District race. The preliminary results, which come more than a week after the Nov. 8 midterm election, showed Golden with 53%...
Washington Examiner
'Investigate the investigators': Biden-allied group vows to push back on House GOP oversight
A left-wing group allied with President Joe Biden has vowed to push back on Republican investigations into the Biden administration following the Republican takeover of the House as the GOP plans investigations into Hunter Biden and more. The Congressional Integrity Project, which originally operated in 2020 but has gone silent...
