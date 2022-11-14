AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – A week after being re-elected, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing further action to help secure the state’s southern border. On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the departure of the first group of migrants bused to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Texas. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago, sanctuary city Philadelphia will now be a drop-off location for the State of Texas’ busing strategy as part of the Governor’s response to what he calls “President Biden’s open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.”

